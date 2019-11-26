Global Emission Monitoring Systems Market: Savvy Players Resort to Mergers and Acquisitions to Consolidate Position, notes TMR

Global Emissions Monitoring Systems Market: Snapshot

Stringent environmental compliance and regulation enforced in different regions along with growing awareness about environmental degradation and pollution has led to strong growth of the global emission monitoring systems (EMS) market. The market is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 7.5% during the forecast period from 2017 to 2025. The global emission Monitoring Systems market was valued at US$ 3997.8 Mn in 2017 and is expected to present an opportunity worth US$7, 1187 mn by 2025 by the end of 2025. The demand for comprehensive, cost effective, and an integrated EMS is growing across all industry verticals. Technological improvements have led to development of advance gas analyzer for better analysis of toxic substances. The growing awareness about hazards of air pollution has also resulted in a positive influence on the global market.

For More Industrial Insights Read Overview:

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/emission-monitoring-systems-market.html

Continuous Emission Monitoring Systems to Remain a Popular Choice amongst End Users

On the basis of technology, the market is segmented into predictive emission monitoring systems and continuous emission monitoring systems (CMES). In 2017, the continuous emission monitoring systems market accounted for maximum share of approximately 88.3% out of total market revenue. Growing installation of continuous emission monitoring systems across various industry verticals around the globe has led to strong opportunity for new as well as existing players to deliver efficient emission monitoring systems. CMES, presently has become the ultimate tool for emission regulation. The CEMS technology has attained international certification from various regulatory bodies including the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, India’s Central Pollution Control Board and European environmental policies and regulation.

For More Industrial Insights Get Sample Report:

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=13793

Asia Pacific to Remain Dominant as Manufacturers Vie for Global Presence

The emission monitoring systems market is anticipated to have a huge opportunity in Asia Pacific region and the Middle East and Africa due to fuelling industrialization as well as establishment of strong environmental regulation. In APAC region, countries such as China and Japan have laid down environmental regulation for emission control that has created demand for emission monitoring systems and continuous emission monitoring systems in particular. Furthermore, players in Asia Pacific are trying to establish a strong presence across the globe. Several regional manufacturers are focusing on offering efficient and user-friendly solutions that easily meet the end-use requirements as well as it is in accordance with the regulatory compliance. Moreover, the manufacturers are adopting partnership and acquisition strategies to proficiently compete in the regional market.

In MEA region, the booming oil and gas industry is substantially investing in installation and maintenance of emission monitoring systems specifically predictive emission monitoring systems. In North America, particularly the U.S., energy and power industry is expected to strongly adopt emission monitoring systems.

For More Industrial Insights Get PDF Brochure:

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=13793