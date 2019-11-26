GLOBAL FROZEN PIZZA MARKET 2019 INDUSTRY KEY PLAYERS, TRENDS, SALES, SUPPLY, DEMAND, ANALYSIS & FORECAST 2025

The frozen pizza, first brought to the world in the 1950s, is the ideal form of sustenance for people who have an oven, a microwave, or an aversion to delivery

In the coming years there is an increasing demand for Frozen Pizza in the regions of North America, the biggest consumption market that is expected to drive the market for more advanced Frozen Pizza. Increasing of foodservice expenditures, more-intense competition, launches in introducing new products, increasing of spending on foodservice industry, retrofitting and renovation of old technology will drive growth in United States and Europe markets.

The global market for Frozen Pizza was $10.75 Billion in 2017. In 2017, the North America region was the largest market for Frozen Pizza. The high growth corresponds to the increasing demand for “thaw-and-serve” and “bake-off” products that offer convenience to not only households, but also to large retail, convenience & independent retail, foodservice, etc.

In 2018, the global Frozen Pizza market size was 11200 million US$ and it is expected to reach 13700 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 2.9% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Frozen Pizza status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Frozen Pizza development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Nestlé SA

Dr. Oetker

Schwan‘s

Südzucker Group

General Mills

Richelieu

Conagra

Orkla

Palermo Villa

Goodfella’s Pizza

Little Lady Foods

Pinnacle Foods

Aryzta AG

Roncadin

Casa Tarradellas

Amy’s Kitchen, Inc

Bernatello’s

Ditsch

Origus

Maruha nichiro

Sanquan Foods

Daiya Foods Inc

CXC Food

Ottogi

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Size≤10inch

10inch＜Size≤16inch

Size＞16inch

Market segment by Application, split into

Large Retail

Convenience & Independent Retail

Foodservice

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Frozen Pizza status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Frozen Pizza development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Frozen Pizza are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

