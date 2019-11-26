Global Mechanized Irrigation Systems Market – Rapidly Growing Industry during 2018– 2025

ResearchMoz present a comprehensive research report namely “Global Mechanized Irrigation Systems Market 2019 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024” which reveals an extensive analysis of global industry by delivering the detailed information about Forthcoming Trends, Customer’s Expectations, Technological Improvements, Competitive Dynamics and Working Capital in the Market. This is an in-depth study of the market enlightening key forecast to 2025.

Mechanized irrigation systems are equipment comprising various mechanical components such as trusses, spans, towers, drivetrains and others. These irrigation systems offer high efficiency and are useful majorly in larger landscapes. The market for mechanized irrigation systems is highly driven by the rising adoption of automation and mechanization in the agriculture sector.

Scope of the Report:

Another major factor boosting mechanized irrigation systems market is superior advantages of these systems over conventional irrigation methods. Additionally, mechanized irrigation systems are convenient for use and help easily irrigate large agricultural fields. Additionally, since the water is applied with better precision, using these systems enhances the yields. However, the market is largely hampered due to lack of awareness and relatively high initial costs of these systems.

The mechanized irrigation systems market is consolidated in nature and is dominated by few major players. Majority of the players are located in North America making the region highly competitive and the largest market. North America and Europe are prime regions with strong penetration of mechanized irrigation systems. Thus, most of the players focus on providing enhanced products so as to gain competitive advantage. Companies are now focusing towards providing cost-effective systems in countries such as China, India, Brazil and others in order to expand their geographical reach.

This report focuses on the Mechanized Irrigation Systems in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Valmont Industries

Lindsay Corporation

Rivulis Irrigation

The Toro Company

Jain Irrigation Systems

Nelson Irrigation Corporation

Netafim

Rain Bird Corporation

T-L Irrigation

EPC Industries

Alkhorayef Group

Reinke Manufacturing Company

Rainfine (Dalian) Irrigation Company

Bauer GmbH

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Center Pivot

Lateral Move

Solid Set

Others

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Agricultural Crops

Nursery Crops

Lawns & Gardens

