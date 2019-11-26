Global Next-Generation Advanced Batteries Market to Grow at high CAGR During 2014 – 2024
Despite the progress made to date by commercially available lithium ion (Li-ion), advanced lead-acid, flow, and molten salt batteries, the path toward the commercialization of new battery chemistries continues. The next-generation advanced battery chemistries at laboratory-scale research or pilot-scale production levels today include lithium sulfur (Li-S), lithium solid-state (Li-SS), next-generation flow, and metal-air. Their advent is occurring alongside an enormous growth in the worlds appetite for advanced energy storage devices. Increasingly, this will include electric vehicles, energy storage and consumer electronics.
Get Free PDF Sample of the Report at: https://www.researchmoz.us/enquiry.php?type=S&repid=2178421
Scope of the Report:
Batteries are advancing on two fronts, reflecting in increased specific energy for longer runtimes and improved specific power for high-current load requirements. Improving one characteristic of a battery may not automatically strengthen the other and there is often a compromise.
The worldwide market for Next-Generation Advanced Batteries is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 85.0% over the next five years, will reach 1490 million US$ in 2024, from 37 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.
This report focuses on the Next-Generation Advanced Batteries in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.
Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers
OXIS Energy
PATHION
Sion Power
GS Yuasa
Nohm Technologies
PolyPlus
Lockheed Martin
Pellion Technologies
Seeo
Solid Power
Amprius
24M
Phinergy
Fluidic Energy
Maxwell
Ambri
ESS
Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers
North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)
Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)
Market Segment by Type, covers
Lithium Sulfur
Magnesium Ion
Solid Electrodes
Metal-Air
Ultracapacitors
Others
Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into
Transportation
Energy Storage
Consumer Electronic
Make an Enquiry at: https://www.researchmoz.us/enquiry.php?type=E&repid=2178421
The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:
Chapter 1, to describe Next-Generation Advanced Batteries product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.
Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Next-Generation Advanced Batteries, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Next-Generation Advanced Batteries in 2017 and 2018.
Chapter 3, the Next-Generation Advanced Batteries competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.
Chapter 4, the Next-Generation Advanced Batteries breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.
Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.
Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.
Chapter 12, Next-Generation Advanced Batteries market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.
Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Next-Generation Advanced Batteries sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.
About ResearchMoz
ResearchMoz is the one stop online destination to find and buy market research reports & Industry Analysis. We fulfill all your research needs spanning across industry verticals with our huge collection of market research reports. We provide our services to all sizes of organizations and across all industry verticals and markets. Our Research Coordinators have in-depth knowledge of reports as well as publishers and will assist you in making an informed decision by giving you unbiased and deep insights on which reports will satisfy your needs at the best price.
For More Information Kindly Contact:
ResearchMoz
Mr. Nachiket Ghumare,
Tel: +1-518-621-2074
USA-Canada Toll Free: 866-997-4948
Website: https://www.researchmoz.us
Email: [email protected]
Blog: https://blogreportstudy.blogspot.com/