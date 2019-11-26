Global Silicon Nitride Ceramic Substrate Market Analysis By Key Growth Factors And Opportunities Forecast To 2025

ResearchMoz present a comprehensive research report namely “Global Silicon Nitride Ceramic Substrate Market Research Report 2019” which reveals an extensive analysis of global industry by delivering the detailed information about Forthcoming Trends, Customer’s Expectations, Technological Improvements, Competitive Dynamics and Working Capital in the Market. This is an in-depth study of the market enlightening key forecast to 2025.

The silicon nitride ceramic substrate market is predicted to be worth nearly US$ 100 mn by 2025-end vis-à-vis revenue. The market will gain from favorable material properties of silicon nitride as a ceramic substrate, among a host of newly discovered ceramic substrates. In particular, silicon nitride ceramic substrate compatible with newly developed shaping and machining technologies have led to the development of high value industrial products.

Silicon nitride ceramic substrate is a physical material that made of silicon nitride, upon which a semiconductor device, a photovoltaic cell or an integrated circuit, is applied. Silicon nitride with high thermal conductivity has emerged as one of the most promising substrate materials for the next-generation power devices.

Globally, silicon nitride ceramic substrate producers are concentrated in Asia, with Japan produce and consume a majority share of products. Germany is also leading supplier of silicon nitride ceramic substrate. In 2016, the production market share of Japan, China, USA and Europe are 59%, 3%, 9% and 23% separately.

Silicon nitride ceramic substrate is a concentrated industry with several companies dominates the market. Leading players in silicon nitride substrate industry are Toshiba Materials, Rogers Corp, Kyocera, MARUWA, Coors Tek, Denka, Tomley Hi-tech, etc. In 2016, the production volume of the top four producers accounted for 67% of the whole market.

The material of silicon nitride ceramic substrate is mainly silicon nitride powder. Since Silicon Nitride ceramic substrate is a niche market, the influence of raw material is not the primary factor that affects the price. Technical expenses, relationship with downstream users are more essential to the market. The largest consumption area of silicon nitride ceramic substrate is power module, which accounted for 58% of world silicon nitride ceramic substrate consumption in 2016. Heat sinks, LED and wireless modules are also important applications of silicon nitride ceramic substrate.

The global silicon nitride ceramic substrate production volume will increase to 302 M Sq.cm in 2022, from 249 M Sq.cm in 2016. It is estimated that the global silicon nitride ceramic substrate demand will develop with an average growth rate of around 3.29% in the coming five years.

The global Silicon Nitride Ceramic Substrate market is valued at 82 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 100 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 2.2% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Silicon Nitride Ceramic Substrate volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Silicon Nitride Ceramic Substrate market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Toshiba Materials

Rogers Corp

Kyocera

MARUWA

Coors Tek

Denka

Tomley Hi-tech

Segment by Type

High Thermal Conductivity Substrate

Regular Substrate

Others

Segment by Application

Power Module

Heat Sinks

LED

Wireless Modules

