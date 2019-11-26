Global Telemedicine and M-Health Convergence Market 2025 : Samsung, Anthem, Philips, Bosch Group, Cisco

The report on the Global Telemedicine and M-Health Convergence Market is prepared to help the stakeholders get a better perspective of the prevailing trends impacting its growth. The study provides in-depth knowledge of the Global Telemedicine and M-Health Convergence Market, covering the impact of various regulations and policies adopted by the leading market players. The key drivers of the market, restrains, and trends influencing the Global Telemedicine and M-Health Convergence Market are assessed through qualitative and quantitative investigation. The analysis also helps evaluating the degree of competition prevailing in the market. The report provides an assessment of the regulatory policies influencing the Global Telemedicine and M-Health Convergence Market.

In 2018, the global Telemedicine and M-Health Convergence market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Telemedicine and M-Health Convergence status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Telemedicine and M-Health Convergence development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Viterion

Intel

Logitech

AT&T

Verizon

Honeywell

Samsung

Anthem,

Philips

Bosch Group

Cisco

Vodafone

Partners Healthcare

McKesson

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Hardware

Software

Services

Market segment by Application, split into

Post-Sugical Care

Chronic Disease Monotoring

Care While Traving

Minor Injury

Other

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Telemedicine and M-Health Convergence status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Telemedicine and M-Health Convergence development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Telemedicine and M-Health Convergence are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

