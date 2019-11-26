Global Wheat Seeds Market Growth and Consumption 2025
Constant commercial interest on improving the viability of wheat seed is improving the overall market’s prospects. The dynamics largely hinges on the changing worldwide demand patterns of wheat grain and recurrent focus of growers on improving the production. Recurrent focus of enterprises on developing better varieties of hybrid wheat has opened exciting frontiers, helped by genomic research. Key regional markets include Europe, China, and Japan.
Wheat seed refers to the seed of wheat, one of the most widely cultivated and consumed cereal crops worldwide.
Commonly, there are two sources of wheat seed, one is selected and saved by famers from harvested wheat and the other is breed and produced by commercial enterprises. In this report, we will only have analysis on the market, enterprises and other information about commercial wheat seed.
Seed enterprises consider wheat seed to be of secondary importance, since it is a self-pollinating crop and the grain can be used as seed, farmers tend to replant their own seed. Currently, the commercial rate of wheat is not that high, there is quite large market potential.
Currently, there are huge number of enterprises those have wheat seed business, the market competition is intensive. The breeding technology of wheat seed is not advanced; involved enterprises had better pay more attention on the technology of wheat seed breeding to gain more market share. In last ten years significant efforts have been made for commercial exploitation of hybrid wheat through the use of gametocide and CMS lines.
This report focuses on the top manufacturers’ Wheat Seeds capacity, production, value, price and market share of Wheat Seeds in global market. The following manufacturers are covered in this report:
Jiangsu Dahua Seed
Anhui Wanken
Zhongnongfa Seed Industry
Gansu Dunhuang
Jiangsu Mingtian
Win-all Hi-tech
Hefei Fengle Seed
Jiangsu Zhongjiang
Longping High-Tech
Henan Huangfanqu Dishen Seed
China National Seed
Henan Tiancun
Shandong Luyan
Henan Qiule Seed Industry
Shandong Denghai
Zhong Bang Seed
Wheat Seeds Breakdown Data by Type
Winter Wheat Seed
Spring Wheat Seed
Wheat Seeds Breakdown Data by Application
Farm Planting
Personal Planting
Wheat Seeds Production Breakdown Data by Region
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Other Regions
Wheat Seeds Consumption Breakdown Data by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Australia
Indonesia
Malaysia
