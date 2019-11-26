Homeopathy Product Market 2016 report examines growth overview and predictions on size, share and trend through 2024

Global Homeopathy Product Market: Snapshot

The global market for homeopathy products has skyrocketed in the past few years, with sales of amounting to billions of dollars in key regions such as Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, and Middle East and Africa. Aversion to allopathic medicines, a constant rise in demand for convenient dosages of a variety of medicines, and an increase in consumer confidence about alternate treatment methodologies are all significantly fueling the market growth.

Furthermore, with the growing amount of disposable income available with individuals, especially from developing regions, the expenditure on the global homeopathy products market has substantially increased over the past few years. This factor is expected to continue benefitting the market due to a lot of homeopathy medicines being reasonably priced but often not being covered by insurance.

Transparency Market Research estimates that the global homeopathy product market will exhibit a promising 18.2% CAGR over the period between 2016 and 2024. If the number holds true, the market, which valued at US$3,867.7 mn in 2015, is expected to reach US$17,486.2 mn by 2024.

Demand for Convenient Dosages to Bolster Demand for Homeopathic Products in Dilution Form

On the basis of product type, the study examines homeopathy medicine varieties in forms such as as tablet, tincture, biochemics, dilutions, and ointments. Of these, the dilutions segment is anticipated to account for US$6,253.9 mn by 2024, registering a substantially high CAGR of 17.8% over the forecast period. The high demand for homeopathy products in dilutions form can be attributed to the increasing demand for convenient dosage forms. The segment is estimated to account for the dominant share of 36.8% in the global homeopathy product market by 2016 end but is expected to decrease to 35.8% by 2024.

The tincture segment is expected to follow closely with a value share of 19.5% by 2024 and a CAGR of 17.8% over the period between 2016 and 2024. The segment of ointments is expected to be the most promising in terms of future growth prospects. The study states that the market for homeopathy ointments will exhibit a CAGR of 19.8% from 2016 through 2024, accounting for nearly 12% of the overall market by 2024.

Market in Middle East and Africa to Witness Most Promising Growth

On the basis of geography, the market for homeopathy products in Europe is projected to remain dominant in the global market throughout the forecast period. Homeopathic product in Europe region is estimated to account for the most significant share of 37.9% in 2016, which is expected to decrease to 36.4% by 2024.

The market for homeopathic products is expected to witness a robust growth in the Asia Pacific region owing to increasing population and demand for alternative low cost medicines. The regional market is expected to exhibit a strong CAGR of 18.9% over the forecast period. It is also expected to benefit from rising online sales of homeopathic products and intense competition among homeopathic product manufacturers across key developing and developed countries in the region.

The homeopathy products market in Middle East and Africa projected to be the one with the most promising growth rate in the near future, an estimated 21.1% CAGR from 2016 through 2024. The MEA region has witnessed rapid increase in disposable income over the last few years and this has subsequently led to an increase in the number of consumers able to pay for homeopathy product.

The report also profiles some of the leading homeopathic products manufacturers operating in the global homeopathic products market. Key market players featured in the report include Boiron Group, Biologische Heilmittel Heel GmbH, A Nelson & Co Ltd, GMP Laboratories of America, Inc., Standard Homeopathic Company (Hyland’s, Inc.), Washington Homeopathic Products, Inc., Homeocan inc., Hahnemann Laboratories, Inc., Mediral International Inc., and Ainsworths Ltd.

