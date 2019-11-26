Hyperpigmentation Disorders Treatment Market is Anticipated to Expand at a CAGR of More than 7.2% from 2018 to 2026

Hyperpigmentation Disorders Treatment Market – Snapshot

Hyperpigmentation is a common, harmless skin condition, results in flat, darkened patches of skin that are light brown to black in colour, and can vary in size and shape. Darkened patches of skin occurs when melanin is overproduced in certain spots on the skin. There are many types of hyperpigmentation, but few are the most common such as melasma, post-inflammatory hyperpigmentation, and solar lentigines. Almost all women, presumably up to 90%, and particularly those with dark hair and complexions, note some degree of hyperpigmentation during pregnancy. The global hyperpigmentation disorder treatment market was valued at around US$ 3,947.3 Mn in 2017 and is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of more than 7.2% from 2018 to 2026 to reach around US$ 7,225.6 Mn by 2026. Several factors are driving the global hyperpigmentation disorders treatment market such as include augmented adoption of lasers in pigmentation disorders treatment, decrease in social taboos boosting acceptance of pigmentation disorders treatment measures, and increase in prevalence of pigmentation related disorders.

After a stringent restructuring of regulations against dermo-cosmetics products and services the companies started focussing on efficacy and quality with high investments in the R&D. This ultimately helped to boost the technological development and emergence of new products, services and devices in hyperpigmentation disorder treatment market which have been moderated by regulatory bodies and have minimum chances of any side effects. Hyperpigmentation disorder treatment market is not only driven by young population but also by population turning old who are willing to care about their skin, hair and body. Most of the young population are experiencing drastic environmental changes which has ultimately increased many skin problems and have turn them more conscious about their beauty, appearance and health. Thus, services and products market are driven by younger generations.

Opportunity for new products, services or devices are high as the market consists of established players and their brands but market is still in search of highly efficient products and portable and technologically advanced devices. Safety and efficacy are major concerns in hyperpigmentation disorders treatment market so introduction of such products have an opportunity window to enter and establish in this market.

The hyperpigmentation disorder treatment market has been segmented based on treatment type, disease indication, end-user, and region. In terms of treatment type, the topical drugs segment is estimated to account for a large share of the market. An increasing number of patients with hyperpigmentation disorders are visiting dermatologists, and topical drugs are being prescribed to these patients. With existing unmet need for a better treatment armamentarium for severe, recalcitrant patients and an estimated drug-treated population that will be double over the next decade, topical treatment represents an attractive segment for drug developers, and this should fuel commercial interest into this marketplace.

Based on disease indication, melasma segment constituted a major share of the market in 2017. The segment is likely to expand at a considerable growth rate as compared to other disease indication segments during the forecast period. Globally, the prevalence of melasma varied. Women are far more likely to get affected by melisma than men. It is so common during pregnancy that melasma is sometimes called “the mask of pregnancy.”

In terms of region, the global hyperpigmentation disorder treatment market has been categorized into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The hyperpigmentation disorders treatment market is dominated in Asia Pacific and is likely to expand its share in the forecast period. The Asia Pacific region is expected to display high growth rate during the forecast period. This market is sustained by the increase in base of population, awareness about hyperpigmentation disorder treatments and products and growing economies. Furthermore, the hyperpigmentation disorder treatment market in emerging economies of the Middle East, Latin America and Africa will add to the growth of this market.

Prominent players in the global hyperpigmentation disorder treatment market include Bayer AG, ALLERGAN, Galderma S.A., SkinCeuticals, Pierre Fabre, EpiPharm AG, RXi Pharmaceuticals Corporation, Obagi Cosmeceuticals LLC, and Vivier Pharma. Corporate trend is the strategic acquisition of key dermatology products by Big Pharma. A notable event in 2009 involved the acquisition of Stiefel, a leading dermatology company, by GSK for $3.6 billion.

