Impact of Key Factors on the Growth of Global Mega Data Centers Market During 2017 – 2023

Mega Data Centers: Market Shares, Strategies, and Forecasts, Worldwide, 2017 to 2023

Worldwide mega data center markets are poised to achieve significant growth with the Internet of Things (IoT), the wireless data explosion, and increased use of video creating more digital data to be managed. The use of smartphone apps and headsets or glasses that are augmented reality platforms to project digital information as images onto a game image or a work situation create a lot more data to be managed.

The mega data centers are different from cloud computing in general, and different from the existing enterprise linear computing data centers. The mega data centers are handling infrastructure automatically, eliminating manual process for infrastructure, creating a separate application layer where all the work gets done. The operative nomenclature is containers. The operative software is orchestration.

Mega centers are moving data at the speed of light. This represents a huge change in computing going forward, virtually all the existing enterprise data centers are obsolete because moving data at the speed of light demands different infrastructure from moving data using existing cabling that is not fiber. This study addresses these issues. As enterprises and cloud vendors build data centers with the capacity to move data inside the data center at 400 GB per second, more data can be managed, costs will continue to plummet, and efficiency goes up.

The mega data centers are needed to handle all manner of new quantities of digital information. All manner of devices will have electronics to generate digital data turning it into monitored digital information with alerts to permit response to streams of information that demand response, as for example cardiac data going into a cardiac monitor in a hospital intensive care unit. New monitoring situations emerge. The connected home will provide security on every door, window, and room with alerts that can be sent to and accessed from a smart phone. The refrigerators and heaters will be connected and be equipped with rule based logic to detect problems and send relevant info so they can be turned on and off remotely.

In industry, work flow will be automated beyond single process to multi process information management. The sheer scale of the fabric is fundamentally changing how the market leaders monitor and troubleshoot the data center. Components and links behave the same. Baselines and outliers are key to active auditing for problems. Priority-driven alerting and auto-remediation are in place.

Amazon (AWS), Microsoft, Google, and Facebook data centers are in a class by themselves, they have functioning fully automatic, self-healing, networked mega datacenters that operate at fiber optic speeds to create a fabric that can access any node because there are multiple pathways to every compute node. Five of the largest-scale internet firms – Apple, Google, Microsoft, Amazon and Facebook – continue to invest heavily in building out datacenters globally, with capital spending at the companies totaling more than $115 billion over the past 14 quarters. In Q2 2016, capex at the five companies increased 9.7% sequentially and 60.5% over the same quarter two years ago. The pace of capex at large-scale internet firms in general has been increasing over the past several years.

As more people connect and as Facebook creates new products and services, this type of traffic is a small proportion of all the data that needs to be managed. Inside the Facebook data centers machine to machine traffic is several orders of magnitude larger than what goes out to the Internet.

