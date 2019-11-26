In-flight Entertainment Market Country Level Analysis, Current Industry Size and Future Prospective with Key Company Profiles

In-flight Entertainment Market Research Report 2018 published By Market Research Future, provides information on Global In-flight Entertainment Industry Size, Share, Trends, Growth and Opportunity Assessment, Regional Analysis and Segmentation By Platform (Narrow-Body, Wide-Body, and Business Jets), Product Type (Hardware and Connectivity & Communication), Service Type (Video Display Systems, Data Connectivity, Flight Tracker, and Others), – Forecast to 2023

In-flight Entertainment Market Overview

Prolific growth in number of airlines service providers has given ensured an intense airlines market competition. As a result, companies are now focusing on enhancing customer experience resulting in in-flight entertainments (IFEs). In-flight entertainment provides movies, e-books, videos, games, and other activities. The segment is gaining much precedence with advanced technologies such as in satellites, and air-to-ground networks which is boosting onboard connectivity. The global in-flight entertainment market can expect a robust growth during the forecast period (2017-2023) assures Market Research Future (MRFR) in a detailed analysis taking in macro factors such as rising number of aircraft and increasing passenger traffic. Associated market’s rapid transformation can also prove vital in the further development of the market.

However, these gadgets increase the weight of the flight, thereby, affecting fuel consumption adversely. In addition, proper care is needed for its further maintenance as voltage leaks and arcing could play a crucial role in dampening the in-flight entertainment market growth.

Key Players

The key players of in-flight entertainment market are-

FDS Avionics Corp. (U.S.)

Global Eagle Entertainment Inc. (U.S.)

Gogo Inc. (U.S.)

Honeywell International Inc. (U.S.)

Inmarsat Plc (U.K)

Lufthansa Systems (Germany)

Panasonic Avionics Corporation (U.S.)

Rockwell Collins Inc. (U.S.)

SITAONAIR (Switzerland)

Thales Group (France)

Viasat Inc. (U.S.)

Zodiac Aerospace (France)

Industry News

In November 2017, Gogo was selected by Cathay Pacific Group to install Gogo’s 2Ku in-flight connectivity solution on its fleet of Airbus A330 and Boeing 777 aircraft.

In September 2017, Inmarsat was selected by AirAsia Group to provide its next-generation GX Aviation in-flight broadband solution for more than 120 Airbus aircraft.

In October 2016, Global Eagle won a contract from Qatar Airways to provide a suite of core in-flight entertainment content services, including movies, music, TV, and audio on in-cabin and seat-back systems aboard 164 of Qatar Airways’ commercial airliners, 8 Qatar Amiri charter aircraft, and 12 Qatar Executive business jets.

In April 2016, Zodiac Inflight Innovations, a part of Zodiac Aerospace was selected by Air France to install Zodiac’s Rave Centric In-Flight Entertainment solution as a retrofit option on the airline’s 15 Airbus A330.

In April 2014, Global Eagle Entertainment Inc. completed the acquisition of all remaining shares of Advanced Inflight Alliance AG (AIA) in order to solidify its position as an in-flight content and connectivity provider.

Hence, the global in-flight entertainment market is estimated to reach USD 7,756.8 million by 2023 at a CAGR of 13.07% during the forecast period.

Market Segmentation

For the purpose of the study, the global in-flight entertainment market is segmented into platform, product type, service type, and region.

In terms of product type, hardware segment accounted for the largest market share of 61.02% in 2016, with a market value of USD 2,011.3 million, which is projected to grow at a CAGR of 12.55% during the forecast period.

On the basis of service type, video display systems segment accounted for the largest market share of 51.94% in 2016, with a market value of USD 1,711.9 million, which is projected to grow at a CAGR of 13.17% during the forecast period.

In terms of platform, narrow-body segment accounted for the largest market share of 66.94% in 2016, with a market value of USD 2,206.4 million, which is projected to grow at the highest CAGR of 13.43%.

Furthermore, the markets in North America and Europe have been segmented, in terms of technology, into air-to-ground (ATG) technology and satellite technology.

Geogrpahic Overview

On the basis of region, the market has been segmented into the following regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America. North America region accounted for the largest market share of 32.99% in 2016, with a market value of USD 1,087.3 million and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 13.05% during the forecast period. The sheer existence of major in-flight entertainment companies, such as Global Eagle, Panasonic Avionics Corporation, and Gogo, combined with the availability of sophisticated technologies to deliver in-flight solutions through various platforms, result in the dominance of this region in the global market. Moreover, it is expected that approximately 10,000 aircraft would be in service in the region by 2035, which would create additional opportunities for major in-flight entertainment companies, along with the emerging companies of the region.

Table of Contents

1 Report Prologue$ 1,350.00

2 Market Introduction$ 0.00

2.1 Definition 20

2.2 the Scope of the Study 20

2.3 List of Assumptions 21

2.4 Market Structure 21

2.5 Key Takeaways 22

2.6 Key Buying Criteria 22

3 Research Methodology$ 0.00

3.1 Research Process 24

3.2 Primary Research 24

3.3 Secondary Research 25

3.4 Market Size Estimation 25

3.5 Forecast Model 26

4 Market Dynamics$ 950.00

4.1 Introduction 28

4.2 Drivers 28

4.2.1 Increase in Passenger Traffic and Subsequent Demand for New Aircraft 28

4.2.2 Rising Uptake of in-flight Entertainment and Connectivity Systems by Airlines 29

4.3 Restraints 30

4.3.1 Cyber Security Threats 30

4.3.2 Costs Associated With Ifec Implementation 30

4.4 Opportunities 31

4.4.1 Advancements in Connectivity Solutions 31

4.4.2 Emerging Byod Concept 31

Continued………

List of Tables

Table 1 Market Synopsis 18

Table 2 List of Assumptions 21

Table 3 Global in-flight Entertainment Market, by Platform, 2014 – 2023 (Usd Million) 37

Table 4 Narrow-body Aircraft: Global in-flight Entertainment Market, by Region, 2014 – 2023 (Usd Million) 38

Table 5 Wide-body Aircraft: Global in-flight Entertainment Market, by Region, 2014 – 2023 (Usd Million) 39

Table 6 Business Jets: Global in-flight Entertainment Market, by Region, 2014 – 2023 (Usd Million) 40

Table 7 Global in-flight Entertainment Market, by Product Type, 2014 – 2023 (Usd Million) 42

Table 8 Hardware: in-flight Entertainment Market, by Region, 2014 – 2023 (Usd Million) 43

Table 9 Connectivity & Communication: in-flight Entertainment Market, by Region, 2014 – 2023 (Usd Million) 44

Continued………

Get More Information on In-flight Entertainment Market Research Report – Forecast to 2023

