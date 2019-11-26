Interference Pigments Market By Application, Manufacturer, and Segmentation | 2025

Interference pigments possess properties that yield light into remarkable array of colors. These substances work on the property of interference of light and phenomenon of super imposing light. Reflections and refractions of light at, and within the layers of interference pigments lead to yielding of selected colors. These pigments are primarily used in various industrial and automotive paint formulations. During the manufacturing of interference pigments, the metal oxide layer thickness is attentively selected and controlled to produce the required color. The market witnesses considerably high demand from segments such as sports equipment and apparel, electronics, packaging, architecture and furnishings, and automotive.

Rapid infrastructure development and urbanization in countries such as India and China is expected to propel growth of this market in Asia Pacific. The increasing demand for low and high gloss appearance has in turn fuelled the demand for interference pigments. These pigments find their applications in electronics industry to give shades to devices such as mobile phones and calculators. Interference pigments based on titanium dioxide-coated silicate platelets are used for preparing forgery-proof documents and packaging.

Currently, interference pigments are also used in decorative architectural paints and coatings to create vibrant pearlescent, and lustrous colors. These pigments can be applied by spatula, brush, or spray coating to create vibrant to silky coatings. Various types of pigments are used for creating tactile and visual effects from the range of magic shimmer to glamorous shine. These effects depend upon combinations of facts such as end use application, media, and pigment selection.

Growth in the automotive industry is one of the significant market drivers of the global interference pigments market. Rise in demand for high and low gloss appearance is fuelling the global interference pigments market. These pigments are also preferred in architecture and furnishing industries. Packaging is another key market that fuels the growth of the interference pigments market. In semiconductor and electronics industries, interference pigments are employed to give shades to devices such as calculators and mobile phones. Advancements in the electronics field is anticipated to propel the interference pigments market. Growth in the sports equipment and apparel industry is another factor boosting the interference pigments market. Application of interference pigments in plastic materials is gaining momentum. This is expected to augment the interference pigments market.

In terms of method of manufacture, the global interference pigments market can be bifurcated into wet chemical process and high vacuum process. Based upon the substrates used, the interference pigments market can be categorized into mica, silicon dioxide, and aluminum oxide. During the manufacture of interference pigments, the metal oxide layer thickness is carefully selected and controlled to produce the desired color. In terms of application, the global interference pigments can be divided into automotive, architecture and furnishings, packaging, electronics, and sports equipment and apparel.

The global interference pigments market expanded at a moderate pace in 2016. This trend is expected to continue during the forecast period. In terms of geography, the interference pigments market can be segregated into Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. The interference pigments market in Asia Pacific is projected to expand at a significant pace owing to the rapid urbanization and infrastructure development in countries such as China, India, and those in the ASEAN sub-region. Demand for these pigments in North America and Europe is moderate since the regions are mature. Rapid industrialization and developmental activities in Middle East & Africa, particularly in the construction sector, are likely to fuel the interference pigments market in the region. Sluggish economic growth in Latin America has hampered the market in the region. Recovery in the architectural and furnishing sector in the next few years is anticipated to positively impact the interference pigments market in Latin America.

High degree of competition exists in the global interference pigments market. Key players operating in the global interference pigments market include BASF SE, ALTANA AG, and Viavi Solutions Inc.

