Loaders Industry Is Set to Boom in 2019 And Coming Years

Developing Nations to Showcase Major Demand for Loaders

With developments and advancements in emerging countries and regions, there is an emergence of a large number of construction and infrastructure projects, contributing to regional development. The subsequent demand for construction equipment is thus also expected to proliferate, further pushing the rising demand for loaders that are widely used for lifting heavy loads and moving materials.

The major regions that witness increasing demand for loaders include North America and Europe, where loaders are largely used in ongoing construction and heavy load lifting applications. Loaders are vital construction equipment when dealing with heavy weights and loads that ease the process and quick-pace the tasks. Quarry and mining production demand from North America is becoming a major focus for key market players. Companies such as DFD Loaders have announced the distribution of their construction wheel loaders in the United States.

With the increasing demand for compact construction equipment from Asian countries including India, prominent players in the loaders market are aiming to expand their businesses in this region in order to cater to proliferating demand. Volvo Construction Equipment has been increasingly providing their compact construction equipment in key regions such as North America, South America, and Asia Pacific Excluding China.

Companies are expanding their businesses in key regions such as Europe to ensure that they harness the potential of the loaders market in these regions. Construction equipment manufacturers are targeting extended customer outreach of their offerings including loaders, thereby boosting their businesses in the loaders space. For instance, Bobcat, a loaders company announced developments in their compact loaders range for Europe and Middle East and Africa (EMEA), which offer more choice of features for the Bobcat compact track skid-steer, and all-wheel steer loader ranges.

Shift from Labor-intensive Work to Mechanization to Upsurge Demand for Loaders

Construction workers are getting more familiar with advanced construction equipment and machinery that is designed to simplify the processes involved in construction, renovations, building, and more. From developed nations to developing countries, construction equipment manufacturers are providing efficient machines for facilitating heavy work. Mechanization is gradually taking over the world and this is expected to boost the loaders market.

Manufacturers in the loaders market are utilizing state-of-the-art technology for developing improved loaders that enhance the process of lifting and moving weights. Intelligent machine control is amongst the cutting-edge technologies that improve the capabilities of loaders. Furthermore, GPS enabled intelligent machine control allows workers to work from a certain distance, which provides better flexibility and control. For instance, GPS enabled loaders provided by companies such as Hitachi offer next-generation precision and accuracy.

Furthermore, a growing trend of leasing and financing new and used construction equipment is seen influencing the loaders market owing to high costs associated with loaders.

Loaders Market Players to Prioritize Product Innovation to Gain Competitive Edge

The key players in the loaders market are moving towards adopting innovative technologies for providing improved loaders that are designed for increasing overall productivity.

Volvo has unveiled its electric compact wheeled loader that is expected to offer lower noise level, zero emissions, and enhanced efficiency.

Nokka, a Europe based company is renewing its tractor mounted loaders and trailer combinations for gaining a competitive edge while providing improved products.

Hitachi, a leading market player together with Trimble is looking to introduce AI-powered wheel loaders that are a revolution in the loaders market.

The other players in loaders market include Caterpillar Inc., J.C. Bamford Excavators Limited, CNH Industrial N.V., Komatsu Ltd., Liebherr Group, Deere & Company, Doosan Corporation, Xuzhou Construction Machinery Group Co. Ltd., and Terex Corporations.

Loaders Market Segmentation

The loaders market is classified on the basis of two prominent attributes, i.e. product type and size. On the basis of product type, the loaders market is subdivided into crawler/track loaders, backhoe loaders, mini loaders, wheeled loaders, and skid steer loaders, while based on size, the loaders market is segmented into light, medium, and heavy duty.

Request For TOC @

