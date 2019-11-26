Medical Heat Sealers Market – Advanced Technologies & Growth Opportunities in Industry By 2024

Effective packaging of medical devices and instruments is key in ensuring their sterility. There is a significant risk of product contamination during shipping and storage that could be dangerous if the packaging and seal closures of a medical pouch are compromised. Medical heat sealers are solutions to the above mentioned problems. A variety of heat sources and pressure to melt the housing and membrane together are used in medical heat sealers. Heat sealers play a vital role, irrespective of the sterilization and disinfection process.

An effective medical heat sealers used to package sterilized medical devices is essential and the most critical step to secure the aseptic presentation of a product when it comes into contact with an end user or patient. Overall, non-stick coating on the heat seal die and a high temperature helps to prevent membrane sticking. In most cases, heat sealing is the recommended process for micro porous membrane sealing.

Based on application, the global medical heat sealers market can be segmented as follows:

Dental practice

Medical practice

Surgery

Laboratory

Veterinary

The factors influencing the growth of global medical heat sealers include, rising incidences of dental caries, increase in geriatric population, rising dental tourism in emerging markets, other periodontal diseases, increasing dental care expenditure and rising demand for cosmetic dentistry are the major factors surging the growth of the global medical heat sealers market in dental practice.

Medical practice, surgeries and laboratories require sterile and hygienic medical equipment for several operations. Sterilization is not effective until the sterility of the instruments are preserved from the point of sterilization until they are used.

Medical heat sealers ensures that the instruments are sealed after sterilization and the sterility is maintained. As a result, the market for medical heat sealers is expected to maintain steady growth. Increase in number of pet owners, growing prevalence of zoonotic diseases in the human population and growth in the number of veterinary practitioners and their income levels in developed economies are some of the reasons we expect the market for medical heat sealers in the veterinary practice to continue to surge forward.

Based on material, the global medical heat sealers market can be segmented as follows: