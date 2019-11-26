Mountain Bike Market – 2019 Global Industry Size, Sales, Share, Applications With Regional Outlook To 2023

According to the latest report “Mountain Bike Market By Type (Cross Country Bikes, All Mountain Bikes, Downhill Bikes, Freeride Bikes, Dirt Jumping Bikes), Application (Racing, Leisure), and Region (North America, Europe, APAC, RoW) with Forecast To 2023, published by Market Research Future, the Global Mountain Bike Market Flourishes Relentlessly at 10% CAGR during forecast period of 2019 to 2023.

Mountain Bike Market Highlights:

The Cannondale Bicycle Corporation (US), Giant Manufacturing Co. Ltd. (Taiwan), Pivot Cycles (US), Scott Sports SA (Switzerland), Trek Bicycle Corporation (US) and Trinx Bikes (Taiwan). XDS Bikes (Australia), Xidesheng bicycle company (China), CUBE Bikes (China) and Diamondback Bicycles (US) are some of the prominent players at the forefront of competition in the global mountain bike market. Profiling them in its analysis MRFR explores the strategies keeping them at the front.

There are several factors responsible for the growth of mountain bike market over time in the global scenario. Firstly, the increase in accidents during bike riding competitions has pushed the bicycle manufacturers to produce more durable and sturdy bikes. Secondly, the economic development of the country is sped up due to the mountain biking competitions, which lead to the growth of the mountain biking tourism. Thirdly, the importance & awareness of fitness related activities has led people to pursue endurance sports. Fourthly, bicycle manufacturers are trying to offer a variety of products to increase their product sales by increasing the popularity of the bicycles. All these factors will lead to the growth of the global mountain bike market, which is expected to expand at ~10% CAGR (2018 to 2023).

Mountain Bike Market by Segmentation:

On the basis of type, cross country bikes are the most popular and are the most widely sold. These bikes are used for riding for longer durations through the vast forests and natural trails. These bikes aren’t built to sustain extreme heavy activities and high forces and are rather built to have a strong endurance. These bikes thus require precise control to be ridden through the long stretches of natural landscapes. All mountain bikes are built to be ridden specifically through the mountainous terrain and rough patches of land. These bikes are, thus designed, to be extremely durable to sustain the constant forces being exerted on its components from almost any direction. Downhill bikes are used to ride the bike through the downhill trails, which are usually more or less in a straight line in the mountain terrain. These bikes are extremely sturdy and made from light material so that control can be achieved easily by the rider. Dirt jumping bikes require the rider to jump off from one mound of sand, to other over long distances. These bikes need to have a highly durable suspension system and a chassis, which do not buckle under the force of the jumps being carried out. Free riding bikes are expected to carry out multiple trails and hence, are somewhat similar to the cross-country bikes but are sturdier as they are meant for encountering unpredictable terrains.

On the basis of region, the market is segmented into North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and Rest of the World. North America region is expected to dominate the global mountain bike market primarily due to countries such as U.S. and Canada. These countries have some mountain bike competition operators who offer a variety of mountain biking activities such as cross-country, freeride, dirt jumping and downhill. The ski resort operators who provide different activities in the winter season also offer trails for carrying out mountain biking in summers. The U.S. government encourages physical activities for increasing the endurance and the well-being of its citizens. In this context, the mountain biking activities have been increasing at rapid pace.

The report for Global Mountain Bike Market of Market Research Future comprises extensive primary research along with the detailed analysis of qualitative as well as quantitative aspects by various industry experts, key opinion leaders to gain the deeper insight of the market and industry performance. The report gives the clear picture of current market scenario which includes historical and projected market size in terms of value and volume, technological advancement, macro economical and governing factors in the market. The report provides details information and strategies of the top key players in the industry. The report also gives a broad study of the different market segments and regions.

