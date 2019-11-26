Nanosatellite and Microsatellite Market Industry Growth Factors, Applications, Regional Analysis, Key Players and Forecasts by 2024

Researchmoz added Most up-to-date research on “Nanosatellite and Microsatellite Market Revenue Details, Key Developments, Footprint and Forecast 2019-2024” to its huge collection of research reports.



This report studies the Nanosatellite and Microsatellite market, the term “microsatellite” or “microsat” is usually applied to the name of an artificial satellite with a wet mass between 10 and 100 kg (22 and 220 lb). The term “nanosatellite” or “nanosat” is applied to an artificial satellite with a wet mass between 1 and 10 kg (2.2 and 22.0 lb).

Scope of the Report:

In recent time, high growth in the communication, scientific research, earth observation and other industries is some of the major drivers of global Nanosatellite and Microsatellite industry.

In the past five years, global Nanosatellite and Microsatellite industry has experienced a period of rapid growth, in 2017, the production was about 168 Units, and in 2018, the production will be about 218 Units.

Global Nanosatellite and Microsatellite industry shows a high concentration degree due to the high technical barriers. In terms of geography, North America is the largest consumption region with a 51.54% global market share in 2017, followed by Europe with 30.79%.

The worldwide market for Nanosatellite and Microsatellite is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 19.0% over the next five years, will reach 1250 million US$ in 2024, from 520 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report focuses on the Nanosatellite and Microsatellite in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Lockheed Martin

Northrop Gruman

Raytheon

Dynetics

Surrey Satellite Technology

Axelspace

Sierra Nevada

Clyde Space

Planet Labs

Dauria Aerospace

CASC

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Nanosatellite

Microsatellite

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

National Security

Science & Environment

Commerce

Others

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Nanosatellite and Microsatellite product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Nanosatellite and Microsatellite, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Nanosatellite and Microsatellite in 2017 and 2018.

Chapter 3, the Nanosatellite and Microsatellite competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Nanosatellite and Microsatellite breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 12, Nanosatellite and Microsatellite market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Nanosatellite and Microsatellite sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

