Outdoor Furniture Market: Eco-Friendly Steadily Gaining Traction Among End Users

The concept of outdoor living has led toward a rise in demand for flexible and multi-functional outdoor furniture. Leading manufacturers in the global outdoor furniture market are crafting eco-friendly furniture using MOSO bamboo that is more durable than oak.

Transparency Market Research (TMR), in its new report, has listed key players operating in the global outdoor furniture market. These market players include HNI Corporation, Herman Miller Inc., Steelcase Inc., La-Z-Boy Incorporated, Kimball International, Inc., Inter Ikea Systems B.V., Century Furniture LLC, Brown Jordan International, Inc., Ashley Furniture Industries, Inc., and Agio International Co., Inc.

The global outdoor furniture market has been projected to ride on a moderate CAGR throughout the forecast period (2017-2022). Revenues from the market are estimated to surpass US$ 1,600 Mn by 2022-end.

Emergence of retro feeling is a major trend being witnessed in the global outdoor furniture market. Consumers are shifting their preferences back to crochet, natural, and woven styles, which add texture to all kinds of spaces. The woven trend is likely to move one step ahead of all trends, owing to the introduction of new & non-traditional colors offering fresh look, particularly in summers. Use of wood, and other natural materials such as teak and rattan, have gained increased momentum for producing outdoor furniture.

Eco-friendly is becoming the integral part of mainstream outdoor furniture. Effects of toxic finishes, negative impacts of deforestation, and environmental concerns have compelled manufacturers in adopting green solutions. Some manufacturers of outdoor furniture have already commenced implementing strategies for green manufacturing processes. For example, IKEA has started operating up to 30 windmills in Härjedalen, Sweden, to place itself as an independent energy manufacturing company.

Key Research Findings from TMR’s Report on Global Outdoor Furniture Market