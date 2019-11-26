Personal Care Appliances Philippines Market Size, Status, Analysis and Forecast 2024

Changing consumer habits fuelled by increasingly modern lifestyles are driving the growth of personal care appliances. Consumers from the growing middle class are becoming attuned to Western habits, especially with fashion and trends, and this is resulting in more Filipinos paying particular attention to their image and appearance. In addition, a growing labour market spurred by business processing means more office jobs that require formal office attire and an immaculate appearance.

Euromonitor International’s Personal Care Appliances in Philippines report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2011-2015, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, format trends or distribution issues. Forecasts to 2020 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Body Shavers, Electric Facial Cleansers, Hair Care Appliances, Oral Care Appliances, Other Personal Care Appliances.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

