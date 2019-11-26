Pulmonary Drugs Market with top business growing strategies, technological innovation and emerging trends of outlook to 2024

The global pulmonary drugs market has been the key area of focus and the most crucial market for the healthcare industry in the last couple of years. However, the market is expected to witness a significant decline over the forecast period with a -6.3% CAGR from 2016 to 2024. The market is anticipated to fall to US$28,082.1 mn from a valuation of US$48,039.7 mn in 2015. Keeping aside the tremendous fall of the global pulmonary drugs market, it has been expected that the market will find growth prospects from the growing number of respiratory diseases and the fact that they are becoming the leading cause of deaths across the globe at present, especially among the aged population.

View Report: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/pulmonary-drugs-market.html

According to the Forum of International Respiratory Societies (FIRS), chronic obstructive pulmonary disease affects over 200 million people across the globe and is also one of the leading causes of death globally. On the other, over 235 million people across the globe suffer from asthma. Owing to these alarming statistics, the consumption of pulmonary drugs is likely to gain momentum, thus providing growth opportunities to the market in spite of the negative CAGR. Pulmonary drugs are also being employed for the treatment of conditions such as cystic fibrosis, respiration-related disorders, pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH), and allergic rhinitis. The launch of many effective and innovative drugs in the global market for pulmonary drugs is also anticipated to have a positive impact on the growth of the market in the coming years.

Medical Professionals to Prefer Combination Drugs among All Others

Based on drug classes, the global market for pulmonary drugs is classified into combination drugs, anticholinergics, short acting beta2-agonists, vasodilators, antihistamines, long-acting beta2-agonists, and inhaled corticosteroids, and others such as antileukotrienes, antibiotics, enzymes, and monoclonal antibodies. Among these, the segment of combination drugs held the leading share of 27.4% in 2015 closely followed by inhaled corticosteroids with a share of 16.7% in the same year in the global pulmonary drugs market. The sales of combination drugs is likely to remain high throughout the forecast period as they are considered to be comparatively safer than the other drugs. Moreover, the advent of triple combination drugs is further projected to propel the growth of the global pulmonary drugs market over the course of the forecast period.

Request a Brochure of the Report @https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=16751

Advent of Middle-income Classes to Catapult Demand in Asia Pacific

Based on geography, the global market for pulmonary drugs has been classified into Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and Latin America. In 2015, North America led the global pulmonary drugs market with a share of 41% with Europe closely following with a share of 32.4% in the same year. The growing use of pulmonary drugs in these regions can be attributed to the advanced healthcare infrastructure coupled with high awareness regarding treatment of pulmonary diseases. However, the rise of middle-income classes and their growing expenditure on healthcare is expected to lift Asia Pacific as a prominent region in the global market.

Some of the leading players in the market are Actelion Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH, Merck & Co., Inc, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., GlaxoSmithKline plc, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Bayer AG, Novartis AG, AstraZeneca plc, and Sunovion Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Request a Sample of the Report @https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=16751

About Us

Transparency Market Research (TMR) is a market intelligence company, providing global business information reports and services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision makers. TMR’s experienced team of analysts, researchers, and consultants, use proprietary data sources and various tools and techniques to gather, and analyze information. Our business offerings represent the latest and the most reliable information indispensable for businesses to sustain a competitive edge.

Each TMR syndicated research report covers a different sector – such as pharmaceuticals, chemicals, energy, food & beverages, semiconductors, med-devices, consumer goods and technology. These reports provide in-depth analysis and deep segmentation to possible micro levels. With wider scope and stratified research methodology, TMR’s syndicated reports strive to provide clients to serve their overall research requirement.

Contact Us

Transparency Market Research

90 State Street, Suite 700

Albany, NY 12207

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Email: [email protected]

Website: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com