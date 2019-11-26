Sawmill Equipment Market – Industry Key Insight, Top Vendor Analysis, Growth Rate and Regional Forecast

Sawmills are facilities that process logs into lumber. Presently, sawmills are mostly automated and the process involved in fundamental sawmill has changed over the past few years. The logs are laid flat on a metal bed and the automated machine cuts the logs horizontally along the length of the bed. Sawmill equipment include machines and tools to position, cut, and transport logs into lumber or wood pulp. These equipment are widely used in sawmill, timber, and various forestry applications.

Expansion of the sawmill equipment market is primarily driven by the need for effective equipment due to the rise in number of construction projects across the globe. Major factors boosting the market include increase in number of construction projects and rise in implementation of automation in sawmill equipment. These factors are expected to create opportunities for sawmill equipment manufactures during the forecast period. Rise in construction activities is anticipated to increase the demand for wooden furniture such as beds, chairs, tables, doors, and windows, which is projected to boost the demand for sawmill equipment.

Thus, demand for lumber from sawmills is estimated to increase due to the rise in construction activities. Demand for wood is likely to increase owing to the rise in demand for a wide range of products such as paper and wood pulp. Wood processed or produced in sawmills caters to the requirement for paper or wood pulp in various end-use industries. This, in turn, is expected to boost the demand for sawmill equipment and drive the global market. Additionally, technology has improved sawmill operations in recent years, and has significantly reduced the amount of waste generated and increased energy efficiency.

However, high cost and presence of pre-used sawmill equipment in the market is likely to hamper the sales of new sawmill equipment. This is likely to restrain the market during the forecast period.

The global sawmill equipment market can be segmented based on product, technology, application, and region. In terms of product, the market can be bifurcated into fixed sawmill equipment and portable sawmill equipment. The fixed sawmill equipment segment is expected to dominate the global market.

The portable sawmill equipment are used for simple operation. Based on technology, the sawmill equipment market can be classified into band sawmill equipment, chain sawmill equipment, and circular sawmill equipment. In terms of application, the market can be divided into forestry, woodworking factory, paper industry, and others (including home workshops and garages). Based on region, the global sawmill equipment market can be categorized into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America. North America accounts for a major share of the market owing to the rise in number of construction projects in this region.

The sawmill equipment market is primarily dominated by major market players. However, rise in number of domestic construction projects and growth potential of the global market, has led to the entry of new sawmill equipment manufacturers in many countries. Many China-based manufacturers are producing a wide range of sawmill equipment of superior quality.

The global sawmill equipment market is fragmented due to the presence of a large number of regional and international manufacturers worldwide. Sawmill equipment manufacturers are primarily focusing on various innovative solutions with advanced features and efficiency owing to the risk factors to enable effective and fast operations and hence, the competitive environment is intense at the global level. Key players operating in the sawmill equipment market include McDonough Manufacturing, Norwood Sawmill Equipment, Wood-Mizer, Corley Manufacturing, Primultini, SERRA Maschinenbau, Brewco, Baxley Equipment, Linck Holzverarbeitungstechnik, Logosol, and Salem Equipment.