Scaffolding Market – Rapid Growth of Construction Industry to Fuel Scaffolding Market in Developing Regions

The global scaffolding market is expected to reach US$ 78.4 Bn by 2026, expanding at a CAGR of 6.1% from 2018 to 2026. North America held the highest market share in the scaffolding market in 2017.

Scaffolding, also known as staging or scaffold is a non-permanent structure to support workers and materials in construction, ship building, oil & gas, and various other industries that require construction work. A variety of materials are used in the manufacture of temporary scaffolding structures. These range from bamboo, wood, aluminum, and steel to the latest high strength steel grades. Renting of scaffolding products is a significant source of revenue for scaffolding market players. About 80% of the cost of scaffolding is consumed in installing, dismantling, and transportation of scaffolding products. Lightweight scaffolding greatly increases the productivity of scaffolding products and enhances their transportation efficiency.

The global scaffolding market is categorized on the basis of material, product, location, end-use, and geography. Based on material, the market is segmented into bamboo scaffolding, wood scaffolding, steel scaffolding, and aluminum scaffolding. Of these, the aluminum scaffolding segment is expected to have the highest growth during the forecast tenure. Aluminum is lighter in weight as compared to steel and is required at a high rate in scaffolding that can be manually lifted and placed. Moreover, scaffolding can be built faster with aluminum than steel, thereby reducing labor cost. In developing countries where the labor cost is that expensive, thus, in these countries wooden poles and bamboo are used at a large scale. Several countries in Asia Pacific the use of bamboo scaffolding is high and is favored due to its strength, flexibility, and eco-friendliness.

Based on location, the market is bifurcated in external and internal scaffolding. In 2016, the external scaffolding segment accounted for 83% of the market globally and is projected to continue to dominate over the forecast period. This segment is expected to reach a valuation of US$68.27 bn by the end of 2026. Moreover, external scaffolding present in up to 50% of overall construction of building and ship and on the other hand internal scaffolding is mostly used for maintenance requirements.

The supported scaffolding segment is expected to have the highest CAGR of 6.2% from 2018 to 2026. Construction benefits associated with supported scaffolding such as easy installation, convenience, more safety, and cost effectiveness is expected to lead to preference for this type of scaffolding across all construction requirements. Rolling scaffolding is preferred mostly for projects which have short term duration that needs to be carried out at multiple locations over a longer distance. It is mainly used in electrical and mechanical trades and is expected to have a CAGR of 5.9% over the forecast timeframe.

The scaffolding industry is fragmented across the world. Companies are developing innovative products to retain their market share. Some of the industry participants of the global scaffolding market are Altrad Group, Brand Industrial Services Inc., PERI Group, ULMA Construction, Waco Kwikform Ltd., and Universal Building Supply, Inc.