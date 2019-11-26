Smart Transportation Market – Logistics Sector Surge Uptake for Growth

The worldwide smart transportation market is expected to display stellar growth in the coming years. Firstly, nations across the world are grappling with traffic congestion issues and are seeking sustainable solutions. Huge hours of traffic congestion in urban areas is leading to spike in air pollution, waste of fuel, and reduced manpower productivity. Traffic congestion in urban areas, especially emerging economies, is often related to poor traffic management, soaring number of vehicles, insufficient infrastructure, and poor road conditions.

Smart transportation systems have emerged to be a sustainable solution to serve traffic management issues. These include traffic update, ticketing, driver and pedestrian safety, parking, and overall integrated supervision.

Besides this, modernization of the transportation and logistics sector in developing countries is likely to positively impact the smart transportation market. These countries are following suit gathering from the success of smart transportation systems in developed countries.

For example, the government in the U.K. adopted smart transportation system for improved driver safety, and improved logistics. The new-age urban development pursuits and planning of smart cities are also stoking the demand for smart transportation system.

On the downside, high installation cost and requirement of skilled personnel to handle the system are key factors limiting the adoption of smart transportation systems. Besides this, the requirement of a reliable communication network have been a reason for higher adoption in developed countries thus far.

Factors such as poor road conditions and lack of large databases are also limiting the adoption of smart transportation systems in developing economies.

Nevertheless, mega infrastructure development projects undertaken by governments in emerging economies is likely to open growth opportunities for the smart transportation market.

For the study, the market has been segmented as follows:

Global Smart Transportation Market: by Solution

Ticketing Management Systems

Parking Management Systems

Integrated Supervisory Systems

Traffic Management Systems

Global Smart Transportation Market: by Service

Cloud Services

Business Services

Professional Services

