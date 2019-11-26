Spinning Machinery Market is the rising contribution of the fashion industry to the overall GDP 2026|key players are Rieter Group, Trützschler Group

Spinning machinery are intended to produce yarn from textile fibers, comprising natural, synthetic, or blended fibers. These machines were manufactured during the Industrial Revolution in order to mass produce cotton textile products. Presently, the spinning machinery setup involves considerable capital investment along with prominent infrastructure, as it includes installing a line of machines with an intention to carry out a series of functions from fiber stage to yarn stage. The stages of spinning include bale opening, conditioning of man-made fibers, blending, carding, drawing, speed frame, ring frame, and cone winding.

Major production centers of cotton yarn manufacturing are concentrated in China, India, the U.S., Pakistan, Indonesia, Brazil, Turkey, South Korea, Italy, Egypt, and Japan. Accordingly, the top spinning machinery suppliers focus on catering to these regions. A macro level factor driving factor the spinning machinery market is the rising contribution of the fashion industry to the overall GDP. Another factor driving the technical textiles industry across the globe such as automotive textiles and geo textiles, which demand high-end performance from industrial yarns. A prominent issue facing the industry is that very few new players are involved in manufacturing yarn.

New sales that account on the yearly basis are the result of expansion of plant capacity or replacements of older machines. Accordingly, the buyers of spinning machinery have higher bargaining power. However, the yarn industry still requires mass production of different types of yarns and accordingly, manufacturers of spinning machinery are consistently working on innovations in order to cater to customers with better productivity. A key trends witnessed in the spinning machinery market is the shift toward automation in each spinning machinery line. Additionally, yarn manufacturing companies across the globe are preferring Spain-based brands for spinning machinery. Additionally, the textile government is taking initiatives to setup up more textile parks in countries such as India and China, which have abundant supply of raw material and inexpensive labor.

The global spinning machinery market can be segmented based on type, machine type, raw material, yarn count, and end-use (fabric stage). In terms of type, the market can be classified into ring spinning, compact spinning, rotor spinning, and air-jet spinning. Based on machine type, as the spinning machinery market can be segregated into fiber preparatory machines, spinning preparatory machines, spinning frame, and others. The fiber preparatory machines segment can be further sub-segmented into bale opener, pre cleaner, mixer, blender, card and blowroom control system. Accordingly, the spinning preparatory machines segment can be further split into draw frame, combing preparation system, comber, lap transport system, and roving frame.

The spinning frames segment can be further sub-segmented into ring, compact, open-end, and air-jet. The others segment can be further split into automation machines, yarn conditioners, gassing machines, twisting machines, and autoconers. In terms of raw materials, the market can be segmented into natural, synthetic, and blended fibers, which can be spun in different spinning machineries. Furthermore, on the basis of yarn count, the spinning machinery market can classified into coarse yarns (below 30 Ne), medium (30-80 Ne), and Fine (Above 80 Ne). In terms of fabric stage, the spinning machinery market can split into woven and knitted fabrics. Based on geography, the global spinning machinery market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America.

Key players profiled under the global spinning machinery market include Rieter Group, Trützschler Group, Marzoli Machines Textile S.R.L. Electro-Jet, S.A., Spindelfabrik Suessen GmbH, Lakshmi Machine Works Limited, Kirloskar Toyota Textile Machinery Pvt. Ltd., Toyota Industries Corporation, Murata Machinery, Ltd, Oerlikon Group, A.T.E. Private Limited, Ricambi tessili Ri.TE Srl, Saurer Group, Savio Macchine Tessili S.p.A., and Itema S.p.A.