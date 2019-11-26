Temperature Monitoring Devices Market Revenue and Value Chain Analysis 2018-2025

Global Temperature Monitoring Devices Market: Overview

Global temperature monitoring devices market is mainly driven by the rising demand for high value low volume products, and increasing innovations in the new product launches. The market is witnessing growing trend of introduction of wireless devices for remote patient monitoring, and increasing awareness for continuous monitoring is anticipated to steer the global market growth. Significant technological advancement in temperature monitoring systems for personal/home-use are likely to drive the market growth, and value added service assistance of these devices serves as major opportunity for the players operating the temperature monitoring devices space.

The market overview section of the report comprises qualitative analysis of the overall temperature monitoring devices market considering the factors determining the market dynamics such as drivers, restraints and opportunities, along with Porter’s five force analysis and market attractiveness analysis. In addition, such as market opportunity analysis for the product type, technique, application, and distribution channel, and key industry developments has also been provided. Key industry developments include the major events occurred in past decade and are expected to occur during the forecast period which are likely to affect the market dynamics. The PEST analysis has also been provided U.S., Germany, and Japan market. The key technology trends has been given in the global product type section.

Global Temperature Monitoring Devices Market: Segmentation

The global temperature monitoring devices market is segmented in terms of product type, technique, application, and distribution channel. The product type segment is categorized into table top temperature monitoring devices, hand held temperature monitoring devices, wearable continuous monitoring thermometers, temperature monitoring sensors & smart temperature patches. The table top temperature monitoring devices segment is further bifurcated into non-invasive vital signs monitoring devices, and continuous core body temperature monitoring devices. The hand held temperature monitoring devices segment is sub-divided into digital thermometers, and infra-red aural thermometers. Among the product type segment, in terms of value, the table top temperature monitoring devices segment accounted for the largest share of the global temperature monitoring devices market in 2016, owing to factors like high cost of devices, and rising awareness for continuous patient monitoring. In terms of technique, global temperature monitoring devices market is divided into invasive and non-invasive. On the basis of application, the market is segmented into clinical and wellness. Based on distribution channel, the global temperature monitoring devices market is segmented into institutional sales and retail sales. The institutional sales segment is further categorized into hospitals, clinics, skilled nursing facilities, long term care centers, and ambulatory care centers. The retail sales segment is further classified into retail pharmacies, drug stores, and online sales.

Global Temperature Monitoring Devices Market: Regional Analysis

Geographically, the temperature monitoring devices market has been categorized into five regions namely North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. The market size and forecast for each region has been provided for the period 2015 to 2025, in terms of product type, technique, application, and distribution channel, along with the CAGR (%) for the forecast period 2017 to 2025.

The report also provides a section on the competitive landscape, wherein the market share analysis of leading players in the global temperature monitoring devices market, in terms of percentage share in 2016 has been discussed. Also, the U.S. market share analysis in terms of percentage share in 2016 has been discussed. A list of recommendations has also been included for new entrants as well as existing market players to help them establish a strong presence in the market and increase their market share.

Global Temperature Monitoring Devices Market: Competitive Landscape

The report concludes with the profiles of major players in the global temperature monitoring devices market such as include Mediim LTD, Masimo, 3M Company, Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA, Cosinuss GmbH, Helen of Troy, Terumo Corporation, Welch Allyn, Inc., Omron Healthcare, Microlife Corporation, Briggs Healthcare, Koninklijke Philips N.V., and C.R. Bard, Inc., among others. The major market players are evaluated on various parameters such as company overview, financial overview, product portfolio, business strategies and recent developments.

Global temperature monitoring devices market is segmented as follows:

Global Temperature Monitoring Devices Market, by Product Type

Table Top Temperature Monitoring Devices

Non-invasive Vital Signs Monitoring Devices

Continuous Core Body Temperature Monitoring Devices

Hand Held Temperature Monitoring Devices

Digital Thermometers

Infra-red Aural Thermometers

Wearable Continuous Monitoring Thermometers

Temperature Monitoring Sensors & Smart Temperature Patches

Global Temperature Monitoring Devices Market, by Technique

Invasive

Non-invasive

Global Temperature Monitoring Devices Market, by Application

Clinical

Wellness

Global Temperature Monitoring Devices Market, by Distribution Channel

Institutional Sales

Hospitals

Clinics

Skilled Nursing Facilities

Long Term Care Centers

Ambulatory Care Centers

Retail Sales

Retail Pharmacies

Drug Stores

Online Sales

Global Temperature Monitoring Devices Market, by Geography

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

U.K.

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

Russia

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

