Urethane Adhesives Market – Present Scenario And Growth Prospects With Forecast Until 2023

Urethane adhesives are referred to as materials which are moisture curing and have a single cure and component when they are unprotected in the presence of moisture either in substrate or in the atmosphere. During the process of the cure, a little amount of carbon dioxide is given out in the atmosphere which further has no effect on the bonding process. Urethane adhesives are elastic and flexible in their cured state. As a result of this, single component moisture curing urethane adhesives are employed where the materials have widely variant thermal coefficients of extension and varying elongation under several loads. These kinds of moisture curing urethane adhesives must be thus attached in a way so that the portion joining the steel to the glass fiber reinforced plastics, and further the aluminum wall and floor plates to the steel supports.

This industry study is an evaluation of the growth prospects and historical tract of the global urethane adhesive market. It deals with the assessment of the facets that are projected to sway the development of the market both negatively and positively. Further, the key trends have also been specified in the publication. The research study also presents a wide outlook on the seller landscape of the market with reference to Porter’s five forces analysis. The research report deals with the R&D activities, mergers, acquisitions, and particulars on certifications and collaborations. The report reviews the approaches related to shares, publicity, and product range of the key accomplices in the global urethane adhesive market.

Global Urethane Adhesives Market: Trends and Opportunities

The global urethane adhesive market, over the last few years has been witnessing a substantial rise owing to the rapid progress of its end-use industries such as building and construction. The mounting use of urethane adhesives in the applications of housing construction has well established the position of urethane adhesives in the overall adhesives market. These adhesives are known for offering exceptional adhesive properties to several substrates such as concrete, wood, plastic, and glass owing to the elastic and structural properties they acquire. Along with technological advancements in urethane, the prevalence of these properties have widened the scope of application and are thus anticipated to intensify their penetration into the construction segment.

The urethane adhesives industry is incessantly focusing on the development of bio-based substitutes due to the environmental damage that urethane adhesives can cause. On the account of these factors, the urethane adhesive market is also expected to exhibit extensive growth in the overall adhesives market owing to the robust growth in end-use industries such as automobiles, construction, and packaging due to innovation in terms of product development. In these sectors, urethane adhesives are used for the purpose of lamination and protection.

Global Urethane Adhesives Market: Regional Outlook

Geographically, Asia Pacific accounted for the leading share in the global urethane market closely trailed by Europe and further North America in the exact order. This lead can be attributed to the growth of application industries such as construction and transportation, especially in developing countries such as China and India. The chief demand for urethane adhesives in Asia Pacific is from the growing commercial and residential construction sector of China. The growing number of construction activities in Brazil, China, India, and Russia.

Global Urethane Adhesives Market: Companies Covered in the Report

Some of the leading companies operating in the market are The Dow Chemical Company, RPM International Inc., Lord Corporation, Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, H.B. Fuller Company, E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company, BASF, and 3M Company.