Whiplash Protection System (WPS) Market to Develop Rapidly by 2024

Passive safety systems in vehicles such as airbags and seatbelts have evolved at a swift pace and now also include occupant sensing and whiplash protection systems. Whiplash protection is meant to safeguard the front seat occupant’s neck from sudden acceleration or deceleration that results in rapid forward and backward movement of the head and neck. Whiplash injuries are mostly caused by motor vehicle accidents. A whiplash protection system is found in the backrest of the front seat of a vehicle and is designed such that the backrest moves along with the person but the headrest stays firm in place to support the neck.

The system ensures that the back of the occupant doesn’t move far away from the backrest when a rear collision occurs. The report by Transparency Market Research studies the global market for whiplash protection system to uncover important facts about the prevalent competitive dynamics, market size, and its future growth scope. It also profiles prominent players in the market and throws light on their key strategies. Using market-leading analytical tools, it tries to gauge the opportunities awaiting them.

At the forefront of driving growth in the global market for whiplash protection system is the increasing awareness about road safety. Global institutions such as New Car Assessment Program (NCAP) rate new cars based on their safety features and thereby help to increase awareness about whiplash protection systems thereby boosting their adoption. Manufacturers too have been quick to respond to the rising demand by designing and testing such vehicular safety systems.

Besides the aforementioned driver, other factors driving the global whiplash protection system market are the alarming increase in vehicle collisions and the resultant casualties and rapid technological progress bringing about more sophisticated safety systems. Strict regulations pertaining to safety is yet another factor providing an impetus to growth. For example, efforts by governments in most countries to bring about occupant safety in a vehicle and promote preemptive safety measures, have resulted in swift uptake of whiplash protection systems.

However, since demand for cars has a direct bearing on the market for whiplash protection systems, its market faces challenges on account of the cyclic nature of automotive production and sales. Further, the extra costs incurred during the design and testing phase of such systems along with the expensive raw materials ups its market price thereby negatively impacting its sales growth to some extent.

The report by Transparency Market Research segments the global market for whiplash protection system geographically into Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World. Among them, Asia Pacific, powered by Japan, China, and India, is slated to become the engine for growth. The growing thrust on safety regulations by governments and various agencies, rising awareness about automotive safety technologies, and burgeoning premium vehicle sales will majorly push demand in the region. The Europe market, slowly recovering from the 2008 financial meltdown, is also predicted to contribute to the market in the near future. The market in North America is also expected to expand at a healthy clip on the back of stringent regulations pertaining to car safety.

To present an accurate and detailed assessment of the competition prevailing in the global market for whiplash protection system (WPS), the report profiles prominent players such as Continental AG, Grammer AG, Robert Bosch GmbH, Lear Corporation, Takata Corporation, Delphi Automotive Plc, Autoliv Inc., and Hyundai Mobis.

