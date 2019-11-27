ACTH and GH Function Tests Market to Expand at a Steady CAGR Over the Forecast Period 2017-2025

Adenocorticotropic hormone (ACTH) is a hormone produced and secreted by the anterior pituitary gland. It is also called corticotropin or serum ACTH. The function of the ACTH is to regulate the level of steroid hormone cortisol, which is regulated by the adrenal gland. Growth hormone (GH) is a peptide hormone that stimulates growth, cell reproduction, and cell regeneration. Growth hormone is also known as somatotropin or human growth hormone (HGH). Growth hormone is produced by the pituitary gland. It is a stress hormone that increases the levels of glucose and free fatty acids. ACTH is associated with diseases such as pituitary tumor and adrenal malfunction. GH is associated with acromegaly and gigantism. Hence, ACTH and GH testing is an important factor to control and cure diseases.

Report Details: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/acth-gh-function-tests-market.html

Rise in unhealthy lifestyle, growing stress levels, and unhealthy food habits that result in obesity that disturbs the levels of hormone are important factors likely to propel the global ACTH and GH function tests market during the forecast period. According to American Association of Neurological Surgeons, 10–15 persons per million people are affected every year with Cushing’s syndrome. Rise in the prevalence of Cushing syndrome and Addison disease is a major factor anticipated to fuel the global ACTH function tests market throughout the forecast period. Increasing prevalence of growth hormone deficiency (GHD) in children and rising prevalence of gigantism and child obesity are key factors likely to augment the global ACTH and GH function tests market during the forecast period. Additionally, rise in the prevalence of chronic diseases such as pituitary disorders, disturbing thyroid levels, high blood pressure, and increase in the prevalence of kidney disorders and hypogonadism are factors that are likely to drive the market from 2017 to 2025. According to the WHO, the number of diabetes patients worldwide would increase to 366 million by 2030, promoting rapid growth of the global ACTH and GH function tests market during the forecast period.

Based on technology, the global ACTH and GH function tests market has been divided into serology & immunoassays, molecular techniques, mass spectrometry, and others. The mass spectrometry segment is expected to register a high growth rate throughout the forecast period, due to advantages of mass spectrometry over traditional serology methods. Based on sample type, the market has been divided into blood, urine, and others. Based on end-user, the global ACTH and GH function tests market has been segregated into hospitals, diagnostic laboratories, ambulatory surgical centers, and other home care settings. The home care setting segment is anticipated to witness high between 2017 and 2025, due to cost-effective and user-friendly ACTH and GH function test kits offered under this segment.

Request Brochure: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=33569

Based on geography, the ACTH and GH function tests market has been segmented into five key regions: North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. North America dominates the global ACTH and GH function tests market, both in terms of value and volume, followed by Europe. Developed hospitals, improved technology, increase in awareness about health care, and proper reimbursement are factors attributable to growth of the market in North America. The Asia Pacific market is expected to register a high growth rate during the forecast period, owing to factors such as developing health care network, improved hospital infrastructure, and rising awareness among people in the region.

Some of the key players operating in the global ACTH and GH function tests market are GenWay Biotech, Inc., LifeSpan BioSciences, Inc., Abcam plc, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Abbott laboratories, and Laboratory Corporation of America. In order to maintain a significant position in the global market, major players are involved in launching highly efficient products and initiate collaborations and mergers. For example, Laboratory Corporation of America offers solutions for every hormonal disease. The company also offers Liquid Chromatography Mass Spectrometry (LC-MS), which requires a minimal amount of sample.

Enquire for the Discount: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=D&rep_id=33569