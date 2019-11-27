Alcoholic Ready-To-Drink (RTDs)/High Strength Premixes Market : Historical Data and Long-Term Forecasts through 2018 And 2026

The demand momentum hasn’t lost much sheen on account of large convenience offered to consumers, who have been pivotal in stoking the popularity of easy-to-make alcoholic beverages. High strength premixes contain alcohol mixed with fruit juice or any other soft drinks. Alcoholic RTD beverages category can be spirit-based, wine-based, or malt-based drinks. Ready-to-drinks (RTDs) category has undergone several crucial shifts closely following the changing dynamic of consumer drinking preferences and habits, world over. The large strides taken by the demand and marketing of beverage alcohol products, despite substantial criticism, has earned a respectable place in RTDs category.

Companies that are in business of meeting the needs of alcoholic beverages are increasingly looking toward partygoers and burgeoning consumer base in social events. They market their products through various distribution channels, including supermarkets, liquor specialist stores, and online retailing. They rely on large-scale production of alcoholic RTDs and high strength premixes, which also include in proper storage of these beverages.

The evaluation of the prevailing demand dynamics and emerging trends help in identifying promising avenues of investments for various stakeholders in the global alcoholic RTDs/high strength premixes market.

Global Alcoholic Ready-To-Drink (RTDs)/High Strength Premixes Market: Trends and Opportunities

The spiralling interest toward low spirit and flavored beverages among a growing number of young adults is a key factor driving the alcoholic RTDs/high strength premixes market. The rising popularity of healthy alcoholic drinks, especially among millennials, word over is also bolstering the demand for alcoholic RTDs/high strength premixes. The demand has gained considerable momentum from the growing propensity of consumers toward high strength to substitute hard liquors. The huge sales prospect of online distribution mediums is providing a robust impetus to the market growth. The rising popularity of ethnic drinks in developed regions is playing a vital role in catalyzing the demand for alcoholic RTD/ high strength premixes. The advent of RTD cocktails with natural and health-promoting ingredients is also fueling the growth of the alcoholic RTDs/high strength premixes market.

The global alcoholic RTDs/high strength premixes market is also benefitting from rising investment by pubs and bars on flavored low-spirit beverages. However, the ever increasing choices of alcoholic beverages are also crippling the prospects of the market. Moreover, substantial regulatory landscape, such as heavy taxation, is likely to be a significant setback in the steady expansion of the alcoholic RTDs/high strength premixes market. Nevertheless, the growth momentum is expected to be sustained by occasion-driven purchases of low content alcoholic beverages.

Global Alcoholic Ready-To-Drink (RTDs)/High Strength Premixes Market: Regional Outlook

On the basis of regional landscape, developing regions, most notably Latin America and Asia Pacific, will serve sizeable demand in the global alcoholic RTDs/high strength premixes market. Substantial disposable incomes of populations in these regions, coupled with the changing alcoholic consumption habits, are favouring the demand in these regions. The entry of globally prominent RTD beverages manufacturers in these regions will also aid in expanding the prospects. Efforts of players to improve the availability of alcoholic RTDs in various markets are expected to bolster consumption in developing regions. The study takes a closer look at the growth dynamics in key regional markets for alcoholic RTDs.

Key Players Mentioned in the Report

The study offers a granular assessment of the prevailing strategic dynamics in various regions of the global alcoholic RTDs/high strength premixes market. Some of the prominent companies who are aiming at higher stake in the global market can be Boston Beer Company, Brown-Forman, Bacardi Limited, Diageo Inc., Anheuser-Busch InBev, Halewood International Ltd., and Takara Holdings Inc.