An unbiased Research of companies strategy and growth prospects in Green Packaging Market

The global green packaging market is expected to witness stable growth during the forecast period of 2015 and 2021. Green packaging, also known as sustainable packaging, is classified on the basis of packaging type, application, and geography. The market is expected to grow exponentially owing to growing environmental concerns across the globe. As a result of this, efforts are being undertaken by governments and non-government organizations to reduce the emissions of toxic wastes. Using green package leads to considerably less toxic emissions and thus causes less population in the form of landfills. Therefore, there is an extensive demand for green packaging in order to keep the environment pollution free and clean.

As a result of the strict regulations, producers are now striving to introduce eco-friendly packaging materials and adopt techniques that will have less impact on the environment. Several industries have to also follow green packaging as a part of the Extended Producers Responsibility (EPR). This aspect is also expected to propel the demand for green packaging. Nevertheless, decrease in profit margins owing to a rise in production costs is a factor that is expected to negatively influence the growth of the market.

The global market for green packaging is likely to exhibit a 6.20% CAGR from 2015 to 2021. The market was valued at US$132.4 bn in 2014 and is likely to be worth US$203.1 bn by the end of 2021.

Request PDF Sample to Know Market Trends, Size, Share, Growth Rate and Companies Analysis @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=711

Food and Beverage to Be Leading Segment in terms of Adoption of Green Packaging

Based on application, the global green packaging market can be segmented into healthcare packaging, personal care packaging, and food and beverage packaging. Among these, the segment of food and beverage packaging is likely to emerge dominant rising at a CAGR of 6.4% between 2015 and 2021. This growth can be attributed to the growing consumer awareness regarding eco-friendly packaging and the harmful impacts of plastic and non-biodegradable packaging. Regulations imposed by governments to minimize the risk of food contamination is also expected to accelerate the use of green packaging in the food and beverages industry.

Asia Pacific to Offer Promising Growth Opportunities

The U.S. is the leading country in terms of use of green packaging. The industrial and manufacturing sectors of the country employs excessive eco-friendly packaging for packing their products. As Europe and North America are mature markets, they are expected to witness a steady yet healthy growth over the coming years. Asia Pacific is likely to emerge as a lucrative market with China and India witnessing promising growth. As Asia Pacific has a large population base which is continuously growing, the demand for food and beverages products is also expected to rise, thus benefitting the green packaging market in return. Thus, Asia Pacific is likely to witness decent growth and offer lucrative growth prospects to manufacturers.

Some of the key companies involved in the manufacturing and selling of green packaging are Amcor, Be Green Packaging, DS Smith, DuPont, Evergreen Packaging, Mondi, Nampak, Rexam, and Sealed Air.