Anesthesia and Respiratory Devices Market is Anticipated to Rise at a CAGR of 9.80% During 2013 – 2019

The global anesthesia and respiratory devices market is prognosticated to grow steadily in coming years. There are some well-established players in the market which are relentlessly working towards coming up with new and advanced innovations. Teleflex Inc., GE Healthcare, Draegerwerk AG, Smith Medicals, Getinge Group, OSI Systems, Covidien, Mindray, Philips Healthcare, Invacare, Teleflex, ResMed, Fisher and Paykel, Masimo, and Smiths Medical are some of them to name a few. According to a recent report by transparency Market Research (TMR), the global anesthesia and respiratory devices market is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 9.80% within the forecast period from 2013 to 2019. In 2012, the market was valued at around worth of US$11.2 bn, which is expected to reach around US$21.6 bn by the end of 2019.

Anesthesia devices consist of anesthesia disposables and anesthesia machines. Among these, anesthesia machines holds the biggest market in the world. It had the highest valuation in 2012. Nevertheless, the other segment is also picking up pace and expand at a steady CAGR in upcoming years. Geographically, Asia Pacific region is anticipated to register the highest growth of 10% during forecast period from 2013 to 2019. The uptake in development of the region is credited to change in lifestyle, the rise in disposable income of the people and increase in number of people suffering from respiratory illnesses.

Sophistication in Technology to Fuel Demand for Anesthesia and Respiratory Devices

The consistent advancement and sophistication in the technologies with respect to respiratory devices and anesthesia manufacturers have propelled the growth in the global market. The change in preference of patients from healthcare center devices to home care devices has gained the traction and development in the global anesthesia and respiratory devices market. This has augmented the scope of using portable and convenient to use portable devices, in future.

Rising frequencies of respiratory ailments, for example, Obstructive Sleep Apnea (OSA) and Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD) are contributing as the major drivers for this market. In addition, the expanding base of elderly people and rising rates of environmental degradation are foreseen to boost market development. Quick innovative advancements occurring in these products are likely to lead towards the accessibility of better alternatives for healthcare professionalists and patients, accordingly advancing anesthesia and respiratory devices market development.

Better Health Reforms to Boost Market Growth in Upcoming Years

The anesthesia machines are widely utilized as a part of almost all medical procedures as they are intended to give exact and consistent supply of medical gases (nitrous oxide and oxygen) blended with analgesic vapors (isoflurane) administered to patients at safe flow and pressure. Rising pervasiveness of COPD globally has prompted an notable increase in demand for respiratory devices, prompting an increase in the overall market.

