Antimicrobial Susceptibility Test Market is Anticipated to Expand at a CAGR of 4.6% from 2017 to 2025

Antimicrobial Susceptibility Test Market – Snapshot

Antimicrobial susceptibility tests are used to determine the specific antibiotics to be used in order to treat a particular infection caused by bacteria or fungus. Antimicrobial susceptibility testing is essential to identify the patients’ antibiotic treatment and fight against antibiotic resistance. The global antimicrobial susceptibility test market was valued at US$ 2,578.4 Mn in 2016 and is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 4.6% from 2017 to 2025 to reach US$ 3,814.0 Mn by 2025. Increase in number of bacterial and fungal infections are the major factors likely to fuel the growth of the global antimicrobial susceptibility test market from 2017 to 2025.

Obtain Report Details @

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/antimicrobial-susceptibility-testing-market.html

Factors such as increase in microbial resistance, rise in number of bacterial infections, need of new broad spectrum antibiotics, and surge in awareness about infection control in health care system drive the global antimicrobial susceptibility test market. However, inappropriate diagnosis, low patient compliance, patent expirations, lack of return on investment, and stringent regulatory procedures are the factors likely to restrain the global antimicrobial susceptibility test market.

The global antimicrobial susceptibility test market has been segmented based on product type, method, test type, application, end-user, and region. In terms of product type, the global market has been categorized into tests & kits, culture media, automated test systems, and consumables. Based on method, the global antimicrobial susceptibility test market has been classified into broth dilution method, rapid automated method, disk diffusion method, gradient diffusion method, and molecular testing method. In terms of test type, the global market has been segmented into antibacterial, antifungal, antiparasitics, and others. Based on application, the global antimicrobial susceptibility test market has been divided into clinical diagnosis, drug discovery & development, and others. In terms of end-user, the global market has been classified into diagnostic laboratories & hospitals, pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies, research & academic institutes, and contract research organizations.

Request for Sample Copy of Report @

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=31508

In terms of product type, the tests & kits segment dominated the global antimicrobial susceptibility test market, followed by the culture media segment. Factors such as all-in-one test kits, easy to read, reader not required, convenience and reliable, high productivity, and cost saving boost the growth of the tests & kits segment. Moreover, large amount of culture media used for different susceptibility tests drive the culture media segment.

Based on method, the global antimicrobial susceptibility test market has been segmented into broth dilution method, rapid automated method, disk diffusion method, gradient diffusion method, and molecular testing method. In terms of revenue, the disk diffusion method segment dominates the global antimicrobial susceptibility test market, followed by the broth dilution method segment. The disk diffusion method tests the extent to which a bacteria is affected and their sensitivity to antibiotics. It is widely used for clinical and epidemiologic purpose. Broth dilution method is widely used for detection of infection caused by Salmonella, E. coli, and Enterococcus. Molecular testing method is a small segment of the antimicrobial susceptibility test market; however, it has a significant potential during the forecast period.

Request Report Brochure @

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=31508

About Us

Transparency Market Research (TMR) is a global market intelligence company providing business information reports and services. The companyâ€™s exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trend analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision makers. TMRâ€™s experienced team of analysts, researchers, and consultants use proprietary data sources and various tools and techniques to gather and analyze information. Our business offerings represent the latest and the most reliable information indispensable for businesses to sustain a competitive edge.

Contact Us

Transparency Market Research

State Tower,

90 State Street, Suite 700

Albany, NY 12207

United States

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.transparencymarketresearch.com