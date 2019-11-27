Automotive Advanced Seating System Market Is Estimated to Expand at a Significant Pace during the forecast period 2019-2027

Seating system of the vehicle is a highly appealing feature for customers, as it is the major part of that vehicle that is responsible for enhancing the comfort and ergonomics of the vehicle. Leading manufacturers of seating systems have introduced features, such as heated and climate controlled seating systems, pneumatic seat control, and manual & memory seat adjustment for an ideal seating position, which are propelling the demand for particular vehicles that are integrated with these features.

The global automotive advanced seating system market is estimated to expand at a significant pace during the forecast period, owing to a rise in the demand for comfortable seating systems in vehicles. Rising concern among society about health issues arising from the jerks and discomfort experienced due to a bad seating system is likely to boost the automotive advanced seating system market during the forecast period. Rising geriatric population is a key factor driving the automotive advanced seating system market in developed countries, as an uncomfortable seating system is likely to lead to a serious health issue. Consequently, demand for comfortable and advanced seating systems among the geriatric population is driving the advanced seating system market. Significantly high cost of advanced seating systems is a key factor restraining the automotive advanced seating system market. Development of light-weight and low-cost seating systems is anticipated to further boost the demand for the advanced seating systems among the OEMs. This is because the advanced seating system is expected to offer additional comfort and enhance the efficiency of the vehicle due to its light weight.

Read Report Brochure @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=61113

The global automotive advanced seating system market can be segmented based on feature, sales channel, vehicle, and region. In terms of feature, heated seating systems are extensively used as compared to the other features; however other features such as climate control, memory adjustments, and pneumatic controls are integrated in a few premium vehicles and hence, these segments are expected to expand during the forecast period. Demand for multiple features integrated in a single vehicle is estimated to rise during the forecast period.

In terms of sales channel, the OEM segment is expected to account for a major share of the automotive advanced seating system market due to integration of advanced features in the OEM segment only. Furthermore, advance seating systems are likely to be scarcely available in the aftermarket as these are the latest technologies.

Based on vehicle, the passenger vehicles segment is likely to account for a prominent share of the automotive advanced seating system market, owing to the high focus of manufacturers on comfort in passenger vehicles. Moreover, premium vehicle manufacturers, such as BMW Group, Jaguar Land Rover, Audi, and Bentley are likely to integrate these feature in their vehicles, owing to high cost of the vehicle and high purchase power parity of the customers of these vehicles. On the other hand, the market of advanced seating system for commercial vehicles will vary as per the regulatory norms for driver’s cabin in the respective region.

Read Report Toc @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=T&rep_id=61113

In terms of region, Europe is expected to hold a notable share of the global automotive advanced seating system market, owing to the considerably high production of premium vehicles and adverse weather conditions in the region. High demand for premium vehicles coupled with significantly high production of vehicles is a key factor for the significant share held by the region in the global market.

Key players operating in the global automotive advanced seating system market are Continental AG, Lear Corporation, Adient, Faurecia, and NHK Seating of America, Inc.