Automotive Engine Mount Market Drivers, Volume and Forecast by 2025

An engine mount is a part in a vehicle that holds the engine in its place. The engine is a vibrating component of the vehicle, since it contains many moving parts. Apart from holding the engine in its place, the engine mount also performs the vital function of damping the vibrations of the engines. Some engine mounts contain a fluid to further dampen the engine vibrations. Thus, a liquid-filled engine mount acts as a shock absorber. Furthermore, the vehicle is equipped with vacuum-controlled engine mounts in cases where the dampening of the engine vibrations needs to be controlled. In some vehicles, especially in case of sports cars, it is necessary that the engine vibrations do not transfer to the vehicle body.

Increasing production volumes of both passenger vehicles as well as commercial vehicles is estimated to drive the automotive engine mount market during the forecast period. Rapid improvements being carried out by vehicle manufacturers in order to develop materials that provide a better damping effect is further expected to boost the automotive engine mount market in the next few years. Increasing consumer awareness regarding improving the fuel efficiency of vehicles, by reducing vehicle emissions, is anticipated to further fuel the automotive engine mount market during the forecast period.

Increasing investments being made by key manufacturers of sports vehicles in order to provide technologically advanced engine mounts that can offer maximum vibration damping, which is extremely essential in case of high performance vehicles such as sports vehicles, is anticipated to further propel the automotive engine mount market in the near future. For example, Continental AG, a leading manufacturer of engine mounts, has recently started the production of electronically switchable engine mounts, primarily for sports vehic les. These electronically switchable engine mounts adjust the required rigidity to individual requirements by means of an electromechanical shift actuator and provides a perfect balance between excellent sportiness and maximum comfort. Few manufacturers are utilizing smart materials such as magnetorheological elastomers in engine mounts. Engine mounts made from magnetorheological elastomers lack the fluid used for vibration damping and are thus reliable and easier for mass production of automotive components.

Increasing efforts being taken by both OEMs as well as governments of various nations across the world in order to promote the development and usage of electric vehicles, which do not require the engine and engine mount for their operation, is expected to restrain the automotive engine mount market during the forecast period.

Based on vehicle type, the automotive engine mount market can be segmented into passenger vehicles and commercial vehicles. The passenger vehicles segment is estimated to expand at a considerable growth rate during the forecast period owing to the increasing production volumes of passenger vehicles in recent years.

Based on product type, the automotive engine mount market is segmented into elastomeric mounts, passive hydraulic mounts, active hydraulic mounts and electromagnetic mounts. The elastomeric mounts segment is anticipated to dominate the automotive engine mount market during the forecast period owing to the benefits offered by the elastomeric mounts such as low noise and vibration, enhanced service life of the engine, improved engine flexibility and high performance of engine over other types of engine mounts.

Based on material, the automotive engine mount market can be divided into rubber & elastomer and plastic. Currently, most automotive engine mounts are made of rubber or elastomer. However, the plastic segment is anticipated to expand at a considerable growth rate in the near future owing to the remarkable properties offered by plastic such as high heat resistance, good shock absorption, vibration damping ability, and lower weight as compared to its rubber counterparts.

Based on sales channel, the automotive engine mount market can be classified into OEM (original equipment manufacturer) and aftermarket. The aftermarket segment is anticipated to expand at a significant growth rate during the forecast period owing to the need for replacement of a vehicle’s engine mount on failure, due to excessive engine vibration after prolonged usage.

Based on geographical region, the automotive engine mount market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Asia Pacific is anticipated to dominate the automotive engine mount market during the forecast period owing to the rapidly expanding automotive industry in the region and the increasing efforts to boost the growth of the automotive industry which are being undertaken by OEMs having a strong manufacturing footprint in few countries of Asia Pacific such as China, Japan and South Korea.

Key players operating in the global automotive engine mount market include Cooper Standard, HUTCHINSON, Sumitomo Riko Company, and YAMASHITA RUBBER, BOGE Rubber & Plastics, Continental AG, BWI Group, and ZF Friedrichshafen.