Autonomous and Semi-autonomous Tractors Market – Technological Advancements, Evolving Industry Trends and Insights 2018 – 2026

Transparency Market Research has published a new report titled, “Autonomous & Semi-autonomous Tractors Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2018 – 2026”. According to the report, the global autonomous & semi-autonomous tractors market is anticipated to surpass US$ 9 Bn by 2026, expanding at a CAGR of more than 25% during the forecast period.

The agriculture sector is a major contributor to the global GDP (gross domestic product), and in 2014, it accounted for one-third of the global GDP. According to the World Bank, agricultural development is a highly powerful tool, which can be utilized to beat extreme poverty. Therefore, in most regions, governments are taking required steps to boost their respective agriculture sectors and manufacturers involved in the manufacturing of agricultural equipment are continuously developing equipment that can boost the production of the sector. Therefore, such development is likely to boost the autonomous & semi-autonomous tractors market.

High labor cost and limited availability of labor for farming are likely to propel the market for autonomous and semi-autonomous tractors, as it is expected to reduce the requirement of labor and would increase output for farmers. Autonomous tractors are more precise and help in planting, sowing, harvesting, and performing other functions more precisely, which helps enhance yield with minimum loss. In most countries, working hours are governed by laws; however autonomous tractors can be operated continuously without any time restriction, which can be a significant factor in enhancing yield of crops. Autonomous and semi-autonomous tractors comprise crop yield monitoring systems that track the crop and field and assist the owner in managing the field according to the property of the soil.

Autonomous tractors are more precise and accurate, thus reduce the chances of collision with obstructions arriving in the path of tractors, which results in reduction of maintenance cost of tractors, except the regular maintenance cost. Functioning of autonomous tractors is independent of external factors such as weather and light conditions. High cost of autonomous and semi-autonomous tractors is anticipated to be a key factor that is likely to hamper the market; however, they are expected to be profitable in the long-term, as they are expected to repay their cost by saving on labor charges.

PDF Brochure For Future Advancements @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=50610

The global autonomous & semi-autonomous tractors market has been segmented as follows: