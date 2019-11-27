Brake Shoe Market Can be Segmented based on type, vehicle, sales channel, and region 2025

Brake shoe is a commonly used term for the braking system of vehicles. In drum brake, brake shoe is coated with friction material and is pushed by hydraulic piston against the inner surface of the drum. This generates friction which converts kinetic energy into heat and stops the drum and the attached wheel from rotating. Ceramic and asbestos are used in brake shoe.

Perennial increase in demand for passenger vehicles, significance of braking system in vehicles, rise in demand for commercial vehicles in developing countries owing to rapid industrialization and the growing construction industry. These factors are estimated to drive the brake shoe market during the forecast period. However, growing demand of disk brakes in vehicles is likely to hamper the market of the brake shoe in forecast period.

The brake shoe market can be segmented based on type, vehicle, sales channel, and region. Based on type, the brake shoe market can be segregated into three types. The functions of different types of brake shoe are same but their assemblies are different. Leading shoe moves in the direction of rotation when pressed against the drum. This type of brake shoe is essential during forward and reverse braking. It offers stable braking force. Leading shoe is mainly used in passenger vehicles. The leading/trailing type of shoe segment, owing to these factors, is projected to dominate the brake shoe market during the forecast period. The other two types of brake shoe are used wherein strong braking force is required and are widely used in trucks and other commercial vehicles.

Based on vehicle, the brake shoe market can be classified into passenger vehicles and commercial vehicles. Commercial vehicles are segregated into light commercial vehicles, heavy commercial vehicles, buses, and coaches. The passenger vehicle segment constitutes a major share of the brake shoe market. The passenger vehicles segment can be sub-divided into hatchbacks, sedans, SUVs (Sport Utility Vehicle), MUVs (Multi Utility Vehicle), and luxury cars. Continuous increase in production of passenger vehicles in developing and developed countries owing to rapid urbanization, growing economies, and supportive governmental policies are expected to propel the brake shoe market during the forecast period.

Based on sales channel, the brake shoe market can be segregated into OEMs and aftermarkets. The aftermarket segment is projected to drive the brake shoe market during the forecast period owing to easy accessibility of parts, low cost, expert technical team, and availability of good service facility and service stations.

Based on region, the brake shoe market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. Asia Pacific is the dominating region in the brake shoe market and is projected to retain its position during the forecast period owing to exponential growth of the industry, continuous increase in the sale of passenger vehicles and commercial vehicles, and rise in the number of production plants of vehicles in countries such as China, Japan, and India. Europe and North America are estimated to exhibit steady growth in the brake shoe market during the forecast period.

Key players operating in the brake shoe market include ASK Automotive Pvt. Ltd., Bosch Auto Parts, BNA Automotive India Pvt Ltd, ACDelco, Meritor, Inc., MAT HOLDINGS INC., and TRW Automotive.

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the market. It does so via in-depth qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiable projections about market size. The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. By doing so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the market, including but not limited to: Regional markets, technology, types, and applications.