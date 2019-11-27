MarketReserchReports.biz has recently announced the addition of a market study “Ceramic Transducers Market Scope Emerging Trends, Analysis and Forecast 2028”

Ceramic Transducers is also known as Piezoelectric Ceramic Transducers. Ceramic Transducers act as an electroacoustic Transducers which converts the electrical charges generated from acoustic signals of solid materials on application of electric field. Ceramic Transducers can be worked at low voltage, manufactured in many shapes and sizes and can withstand temperatures upto 3000°C. Ceramic Transducers are used in sensors which convert the acceleration, pressure and force into the electric signal.

Ceramic Transducers find application in probes and touch sensors, thickness gauging, vibration measurements, ink printing, structural health monitoring, alarm systems, radio resonators, seat belt buzzers, airbag sensors, keyless door entry, tire pressure indicators, robots and toys, electronic cigarette lighters, microwave ovens and so on

Another role of ceramic transducers has been as ultrasonic transducers which convert electric voltage into deformations or vibrations.

Ceramic Transducers Market: Dynamics

Due to the wide applications such as in flow sensors, accelerometers, level sensors, Ultrasonic Transducers proximity censors, etc. it is expected that Ceramic Transducers Market will witness growth during the forecasted period of time.

In terms of end use, Ceramic Transducers finds its share of application in transportation, medical, consumer electronics and other general manufacturing industries. Owing to its application in the mentioned industry sectors it is anticipated to drive the Ceramic Transducers Market during the forecasted period.

Growth in Piezoelectric devices is driven by increase in demand of piezo-transformers, camera phones, data storage, optics, microelectronics production and so on. On the hand, availability of substitute products as well as slowdown in general manufacturing industry is expected to restrain the ceramic transducers market during the forecasted period.

Apart from the existing end use sectors, use of ceramic transducers as sensors in other applications such as in TV, cellular telephones, radios, chemical plants, airplanes, power sector, telecommunications, healthcare etc. is anticipated to provide growth opportunities during the forecasted period.

Wireless devices such as Wi-fi, and Blutooth have made the dream come true for home automation which relies on various sensors such as motion sensors and proximity sensors, smoke sensors, liquid level sensors, magnetic sensors, light sensors and temperature sensors and so on. Boom in the home automation is also considered as a driving factor for the Ceramic Transducers Market.

Ceramic Transducers Market: Segmentation

Ceramic Transducers Market can be segmented on the basis of Application as

Underwater acoustic Transducers

Ultrasonic Transducers

Standard signal source

Sensing and measurement

Electro-acoustic Transducers

Ceramic Transducers Market can be segmented on the basis of type of material-

Lead magnesium niobate (PMN)

Lead titanate (PT)

Lead zinc titanates(PZT)

Ceramic Transducers Market: Regional Outlook

North America, Western Europe and Asia Pacific are expected to witness a surge of growth in the Ceramic Transducers Market due to the increasing production and sales of automotive which in turn will drive the Ceramic Transducers consumption as it is used in oil level sensors, knock or as an actuator for precise control in injection process in engine.

North America and Japan are expected to witness the growth in Ceramic Transducers market during the forecasted period of time due to the growing medical industry in these regions which in turn is anticipated to fuel the Ceramic Transducers consumption as it is used as an component in many medical devices such as lithotripters, a device used in removal of plaque. Europe overall is expected to provide an average growth rate for the ceramic transducers market.

Japan is anticipated to witness a significant growth in Ceramic Transducers sector because japan is anticipated to be the hub of producer of consumer and automotive electronic products audio Transducers, alarms, buzzers etc.

Ceramic Transducers Market: Market Participants

Examples of some of the market participants in the Ceramic Transducers market are:

Crest Ultrasonic Corporation

Sensor Technology Ltd.

YDA Ultrasonic

Precision Acoustics Ltd.

TRS

TDK

Sparkler Ceramics

SensorTech

Risun Electronic

PI Ceramic

Noliac

Meggitt Sensing

MURATA Manufacturing Co. Ltd.

CeramTec

APC International

HARRIS Corporation

