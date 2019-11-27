Cholesterol-slashing Drugs Market Explores New Growth Opportunities by Leading Manufacturers

Cholesterol is fat like substance that travels through bloodstream. Combination of cholesterol and protein is called lipoproteins. There are two types of lipoproteins. Low-density lipoproteins (LDL), also known as bad cholesterol, is carried from liver to the cells of body. High-density lipoproteins (HDL), also known as good cholesterol, is carried from cells back to liver where it is broken down. Low-density lipoproteins carry cholesterol to the different parts of the body that needs it. Large quantity of low-density lipoprotein in blood causes it to cling to the walls of blood vessels and eventually form clogs.

Narrowed or blocked blood vessels prevent blood from reaching the heart, brain, and other organs of the body. This can lead to stroke, heart attack, or even heart failure. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, people having high cholesterol have twice the risk of heart disease compared to people with normal cholesterol level. Heart disease is a leading cause of death. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, heart disease accounts for about 610,000 deaths in the U.S. each year i.e., one in every four deaths.

Lifestyle changes such as healthier diet and exercise can prevent or treat high cholesterol level, while in some cases medications are needed for treatment. Current therapeutic options include statins (atorvastatin, lovastatin), resins (colestipol), cholesterol absorption inhibitors (ezetimibe), and lipid lowering therapies (gemfibrozil, clofibrate). Cholesterol-slashing drugs is new class of drug and was approved by the Food and Drug Administration in 2015. Cholesterol-slashing drugs are PCSK9 inhibitors (proprotein convertase subtilisin kexin type 9). Only two PCSK9 inhibitors are available in the cholesterol-slashing drugs market: Praluent (alirocumab) and Repatha (evolocumab). PCSK9 inhibitors act by targeting a PCSK9 protein in the liver. By reducing the amount of PCSK9 in the body, PCSK9 inhibitors allow it to remove cholesterol more efficiently. According to some studies, patients treated with cholesterol-slashing drugs were 27% less likely to have a heart attack as compared to patients taking statins alone and 21% less likely to have a stroke. This is anticipated to fuel the growth of the cholesterol-slashing drugs market during the forecast period. Moreover, high prevalence rate and increase in geriatric population boost the growth of the cholesterol-slashing drugs market. However, high cost of therapy and less availability of safety data restrain the cholesterol-slashing drugs market.

In terms of region, the cholesterol-slashing drugs market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America leads the global market, followed by Europe, due to higher incidence and prevalence rates, rise in geriatric population, and increase in demand for advanced treatment options. Asia Pacific is an emerging market for cholesterol-slashing drugs due to developing health care infrastructure, increase in patient awareness, and rising government expenditure on health care. However, poor patient awareness, high cost of therapy, and lack of availability of different treatment options are factors that restrain the cholesterol-slashing drugs market in regions such as Middle East & Africa.

Major players operating in the cholesterol-slashing drugs market include Amgen, Inc., Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc., The Medicines Company, Sanofi, Eli Lilly and Company, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, and Esperion Therapeutics, Inc.

