Cold Centrifuge Market Growth Strategies and Comprehensive Forecast to 2025

Cold centrifuge is a laboratory equipment used to separate particles from a solution on the basis of size, shape, density, viscosity of the medium, and rotor speed. Cold centrifuges are characterized by the rotational speed, presence/absence of vacuum volume of sample, and capacity of centrifugation tubes. Cold centrifuge protects biological samples from degradation due to heat generated by the action of spinning. Cold centrifuge is available with different temperatures, ranging from 4oC to – 40oC. It has many biological applications such as separation of cells and cellular granules from solution, separation of blood components, and microfiltration of small aqueous samples. Different types of cold centrifuges are available based on their application, usage of sample, rotational speed, volume of sample, and size and configuration. These are widely used in clinical and pathological laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, hospitals, academic medical institutions, and food & beverages industry.

The global cold centrifuge market is projected to be driven by the growth in healthcare, life science, pharmaceutical, and biotech industries across the globe; and increase in the number of pathological and clinical research laboratories and hospitals. Also growing demand for cold centrifuge over regular centrifuge by most of researchers, specific temperature requirement for isolation of biological samples and to protect samples from adverse effects of heat generated during rotation is projected to drive the growth of cold centrifuge in near future. Increase in investments in clinical R&D by governments as well as commercial players, and rise in demand for blood banks in developing countries are also anticipated to boost the demand for cold centrifuge in the near future. On the other hand, high cost of these equipment and lack of skilled professionals in developing and underdeveloped countries to operate these equipment are estimated to hamper the market during the forecast period.

The global cold centrifuge market can be segmented based on model, type, end-user, and geography. Two models of cold centrifuge machines are available in the market: benchtop and floor model. The benchtop model is commonly used across the globe. The segment is projected to dominate the market during the forecast period. Six different types of cold centrifuge are available on the basis of rotational speed, sample volume, and application. These are small benchtop cold centrifuge, micro centrifuge, high speed centrifuge, ultracentrifuge, high speed centrifuge, and Large-capacity preparative centrifuge. In terms of end-user, the cold centrifuge market can be segmented into hospitals, pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, R&D labs, blood banks, and medical academic institutes.

Based on geography, the global cold centrifuge market can be divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America is projected to dominate the market in the near future owing to the presence of well-established healthcare infrastructure and high R&D expenditure by governments in the region. North America is estimated to be followed by the market in Europe. The cold centrifuge market in Asia Pacific is likely to expand at a fast paced CAGR during the forecast period primarily due to the emerging economies in countries such as India and China, increase in number of pharmaceutical and biotechnological companies, and rise in demand for blood banks in the region.

Key players operating in the global cold centrifuge market include Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Agilent Technologies, Andreas Hettich GmbH & Co.KG, Danaher Corporation, Eppendorf AG., Harvard Bioscience, HERMLE Labortechnik GmbH, Biosan, ZenithLabo, Labnet International, Inc., and Beckman Coulter Inc. Thermo Fisher Scientific, Agilent Technologies, Eppendorf AG, and Harvard Bioscience account for major share of the global cold centrifuge market.