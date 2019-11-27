Competitive Assessment of Medical Exoskeletons Market Over the Forecast 2019-2025
This is an in-depth study of the market enlightening key forecast to 2025.
Medical Exoskeletons is medicalimproving the quality of life of persons who have, for example, lost the use of their legs, by providing assistive technology to enable system-assisted walking or restoration of other motor controls lost due to illness or accidental injury.
The market is dominated by North America, followed by Europe. Factors such the growing geriatric population, increasing demand for self-assist exoskeletons, high prevalence of stroke, and the growing number of spinal cord injuries (SCI) are driving market growth in this region. However, the high cost of medical exoskeletons may restrain the growth of the market to a certain extent.
This report studies the global market size of Medical Exoskeletons in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Medical Exoskeletons in these regions.
This research report categorizes the global Medical Exoskeletons market by top players/brands, region, type and end user. This report also studies the global Medical Exoskeletons market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.
The following manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, market share for each company:
Cyberdyne
Ekso Bionics
Rewalk Robotics
Bionik Laboratories
Rex Bionics
Parker Hannifin
B-Temia
Bioness
Hocoma
Wearable Robotics
Gogoa Mobility Robots
Exoatlet
Market size by Product
Powered Exoskeletons
Passive Exoskeletons
Market size by End User
Upper Extremity Medical Exoskeletons
Lower Extremity Medical Exoskeletons
Market size by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Australia
Indonesia
Singapore
Malaysia
Philippines
Thailand
