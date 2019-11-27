Concrete Fibers Market to Demand for Concrete Fibers from Building and Construction Sector to 2026

Fiber reinforced concrete is a fibrous material used to increase the structural integrity of the concrete. Fibers include short discrete fibers such as glass fibers, natural fibers, steel fibers, and synthetic fibers that have a uniform distribution but random orientation in the mix. Fibers are mainly used in concrete for controlling cracks due to shrinkage of plastic and evaporation of water during the hardening stage of the concrete. Concrete fibers exhibit attributes such as high stability, physical durability, and heat resistance, which are not found in concrete, which is not fiber reinforced. Increase in urbanization and improvements in construction practices are boosting the adoption of concrete fibers. Based on product, the concrete fibers market has been segmented into synthetic fibers, glass fibers, blended fibers, steel fibers, basalt fibers, animal origin fibers, and cellulose fibers. The steel fibers segment held a large share of the global concrete fibers market in 2017. The segment is estimated to expand at a considerable pace during the forecast period, as it is cheaper and easier to use than rebar reinforced concrete.

Synthetic fiber is another key segment of the market. It is projected to expand at a significant pace during the forecast period, as these fibers do not expand in heat or contract when it is cold. This helps prevent cracking. Synthetic fibers are man-made materials, which can withstand the long-term alkaline environment of concrete. Various types of synthetic fibers are manufactured from polymer-based materials such as nylon, polyester, polyethylene, and polypropylene. In terms of application, the concrete fibers market has been divided into building & construction, transportation infrastructure, mining, industrial flooring, and others such as dams and sewage pipes. The transportation infrastructure segment dominated the global concrete fibers market in 2017. Concrete fibers are preferred in transportation infrastructure, as these provide high durability, strong impact resistance, and mechanical strength to the concrete. The building & construction is estimated to expand rapid pace during the forecast period. Increase in the number of government schemes and policies to support building and construction activities across the globe is expected to fuel the segment in the near future. Based on region, the concrete fibers market has been segregated into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America dominated the global concrete fibers market owing to the high demand for steel and synthetic fibers in various applications such as building, tunnels, bridges, and dams, especially in the U.S. Asia Pacific is a key consumer of concrete fibers after North America. The concrete fibers market in Asia Pacific is anticipated to expand at rapid pace during the forecast period. Rise in demand for concrete fibers in transportation and building & construction industries is estimated to fuel the market in the region.

