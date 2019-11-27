Digital Twin Market 2019 Size, Share, Leading Ley Players, Key Companies, Development, Technology, Process, Solutions, Sales, Profit and Analysis

The report on the global Digital Twin market covers historical market trends, current market dynamics, market valuation by segmentation as well as region, country-level analysis for every segment, key player’s market share analysis, competitive landscape and supply chain analysis.

Market Highlights:

A strong demand from the electronic and electrical/machine manufacturing sector will continue to usher growth for the global digital twin market during the forecast period (2018-2025). The market is expected to surge at a compound annual growth rate of 42.54% till 2025. The popularity of digital twin technology is being partly driven by the rapid adoption of 3D printing and 3D simulation. There has been a fast proliferation of the technology in advanced countries in North America, Europe and Asia. Digital twin is likely to find tremendous application opportunities across major industrial verticals in the years to come.

The report offers a holistic viewpoint of the global digital twin market. It also includes revenue forecast in USD (Million) valuation. It is a 115-page report sectioned into 10 chapters. All the pertinent market element such as growth factors, industry trend, opportunities and threats are thoroughly covered in the report. It also includes a comprehensive segmental analysis of market deep-diving into different end-user applications of digital twin such as aerospace & defense, automotive & transportation, electronics & electrical/machine manufacturing, healthcare, retail, energy & utilities, home & commercial among others. A section of the report discusses various types of digital twin systems that are presently used.

As per Market Research Future (MRFR)’s assessment, the global Digital Twin Market is expected to strike a CAGR of 42.54% during the forecast period 2018 to 2025. The report further indicates that the valuation of the global market is likely to reach USD 35,462.4 Mn by the end of 2025.

Segmentation:

The analysis offers a detailed segmental analysis of the global digital twin market based on end-user application and type. By end-user application, the market has been segmented into aerospace & defense, automotive & transportation, electronics & electrical / machine manufacturing, healthcare, retail, energy & utilities, home & commercial, and others. The aerospace & defense segment has been sub-segmented into aircraft engine design and production, and space-based monitoring. The automotive & transportation segment has been sub-segmented into fleet management and vehicle designing & simulation. The healthcare segment is sub-segmented into medical devices simulation and patient monitoring. Lastly, the energy & utilities segment is sub-segmented into wind & gas turbines, and power infrastructure. Among these, the electronics & electrical / machine manufacturing segment has been projected to exhibit a higher potential while marking a valuation of USD 9,416.3 Mn by the end of 2025.

By type, the digital twin market has been segmented into parts twin, product twin, process twin, and system twin. Among these, the product twin segment is poised to retain a larger share of the global market through the forecast period. The demand for digital twin is excessively growing as it facilitates product development in lesser time with more efficiency. This is expected to drive the growth of the segment in the forthcoming years. Meanwhile, the system twin segment is likely to gain momentum at a comparatively higher CAGR of 44.46% during the assessment period.

Regional Analysis:

The regional assessment of the global digital twin market spans across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World. Among these, North America is expected to secure the forefront position in the global marketplace. Its valuation is estimated to reach USD 11,396.9 Mn by the end of the projection period. The growth of the regional digital twin market can be attributed to the rising demand for electronics & electrical / machine manufacturing. Furthermore, the automotive & transportation industry is also likely to exhibit an upsurge in demand for the technology over the next few years.

Europe is projected to maintain its second spot in the foreseeable future. It has been forecasted to value at USD 9,996.4 Mn towards the end of 2025. Meanwhile, Asia Pacific, which signifies rapid industrialization, is likely to expand at a relatively higher CAGR across the review period. The large-scale adoption of the technology across the automotive & transportation industry is anticipated to drive the growth of the digital twin market in the region. China is the largest market for digital twin technology in the region and is poised to grow most substantially over the next couple of years.

