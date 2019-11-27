Eye Infection Treatment Market to Experience Significant Growth during the Forecast Period 2017-2025

Eye infection is caused by bacteria, micro-organisms, viruses, and fungi that invade any part of the eye ball and surrounding area which include inner eyelids (conjunctiva), the thin, moist membrane lining the outer eye, and the front surface of the eye (cornea). Eye infections can be the inflammation of the eyelid (blepharitis), conjunctiva (conjunctivitis), the liquid inside the eye (vitritis), the cornea (keratitis), the optic nerve (neuroretinitis) or the retina and the blood vessels that feed it (chorioretinitis). There are numerous symptoms of eye infection such as redness of eyes, pain, light sensitivity, watery eyes, swelling around the eyes, itching of eyes, blurry vision, swollen eyes, and dry eyes.

There are different types of eye infections such as conjunctivitis also known as pink eyes. This infection or inflammation affects the conjunctiva, which is the transparent, thin tissue that covers the external surface of the eye. Endophthalmitis causes inflammation in the intraocular cavity of the eye, including involvement of the vitreous and/or aqueous humour. Endophthalmitis can be chronic (months to years after intraocular surgery), endogenous or post-traumatic (penetrating or perforating ocular injuries). Keratitis is an infection of the cornea that can be caused by Acanthamoeba (a microscopic, waterborne parasite) or the bacteria Staphylococcus aureus and Pseudomonas aeruginosa. Toxoplasmosis of the eye is inflammation of the retina and choroid. Trachoma is one of the leading causes of preventable blindness worldwide. Trachoma is caused by bacterium Chlamydia trachomatis, and leads to repeated conjunctivitis and a mucous discharge. It reduces tears production and causes difficulty in closing the eyelids. This disease is linked to developing countries, due to poor hygiene and crowded living conditions.

The eye infection treatment market is set to expand with the sudden increase in diagnosis and prevalence rate of eye diseases. The market for eye infection treatment is segmented on the basis of product type, distribution channel, and region. Based on product type, the market is majorly segmented as eye drops, gels & creams, and drugs. The drugs segment is further classified into antibiotics, anti-inflammatory, lubricants, and anti-allergens. The generic, low cost competition for some of the drugs and rising prevalence and early diagnosis of eye infections is likely to boost the market in future.

Based on distribution channel, the eye infection treatment market is segmented into hospital pharmacies, retail pharmacies, and E-commerce. Retail pharmacies and hospital pharmacies hold the major share of the eye infection treatment market globally.

Based on geography, the global eye infection treatment market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Geographically, North America was observed to have the largest share of the eye infection treatment market due to better healthcare awareness, high prevalence of disease, and high rate of diagnosis. This was followed by Europe contributing the second largest share to the eye infection treatment market with rising research and development. However, Asian countries are expected to be the fastest growing due to rising awareness, increasing personal care and hygiene, increasing rate of diagnostics, gradual adoption of improved technologies, increasing disposable income, and emerging health care infrastructures. Asia Pacific is followed by Latin America and Middle- East & Africa. Increasing geriatric population is another factor that is expected to boost growth of the eye infection treatment market as the elderly population is at high risk of acquiring the infection.

Some of the major players in the eye infection treatment market are Pfizer, Inc., Valeant Pharmaceuticals Inc., Novartis International AG., Johnson & Johnson, Bausch & Lomb, Inc., Bayer AG, GlaxoSmithKline plc. Merck & Co., Inc., Allergan Inc., and Alcon Laboratories Inc., among several other prominent players.