Fan Filter Unit Market: Anticipated To Predict A Promising Growth Rate During The Forecast Period From 2018 To 2026

A fan filter unit comprises of a motor, a fan and a filtration system in one unit which is utilized for providing particle-free and laminar airflow to the working space or any room. It is also referred as the motorized air filtering equipment which often contains a small blower with matched fan (pre-filter), along with HEPA (High-efficiency Particulate Air) filter, MERV (Minimum Efficiency Reporting Value), or ULPA (Ultra-low Particulate Air) and an optional digital or solid-state speed controller in an aluminum or stainless-steel box.

The unit maintains a specific airflow and is installed within the ceiling or floor grid of systems. Fan filter unit can be used to focus on targeted areas due to their small and portable airflow systems with sizes of 2 feet * 2 feet or 2 feet * 4 feet. Furthermore, fan filter units can be installed in existing cleanrooms without major reequipping and with standard changes in the systems.

Fan filter unit is utilized to provide purified air to laboratories, cleanrooms, medical facilities or microenvironments, and hospitals and assists in eliminating harmful airborne particles from recirculating air. It is also utilized in flat-panel display, high-tech automotive, food industry, nanotechnology, and life sciences as well as in various new technologies such as fuel cells and photovoltaic cleanrooms. Fan filter units are equipped with either electronically commutated (EC) motors or standard AC induction motors, which are special brushless DC motors that can be operated from AC line. This allows the fan filter unit to operate when required, thereby saving energy.

Improved performance and lower installed costs have driven the demand for fan filter units on the centralized systems. Furthermore, expansion of smaller clean air spaces and construction of minienvironments and special areas within ballroom clean spaces are likely to create new growth opportunities for the fan filter unit market during the forecast period. As these units consume less power and offer various advantages over centralized systems, they are installed with a separate fan unit to control temperature in semiconductor industrial lithography tool environment.

This, in turn, is expected to boost the demand for fan filter unit in the next few years. Rapid growth of the cleanroom industry is also projected to positively impact the fan filter units. Growing number of projects incorporating the fan filter unit design is also expected to boost the market growth over the forecast period. Increasing installation of fan filter units as compared to separate fans and filters with the growing trend towards minienvironments instead of big cleanrooms is also anticipated to influence the market growth positively.

The global fan filter unit market can be segmented based on type, application, and region. The type segment of the global fan filter unit market can be categorized into high efficiency filter, ultra efficiency filter, and coarse effect filter. The application segment of the market can be bifurcated into food industry, industrial sector, household, and other industries. Based on region, the fan filter unit market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America. North America is expected to hold major share of the global market in terms of revenue during the forecast period. The fan filter market in Asia Pacific is anticipated to witness tremendous growth in the near future due to rapid growth of the cleanroom industry, as fan filter units are energy-efficient and hence preferred over centralized systems.

Prominent players operating in the global fan filter unit market are Camfil, Shenzhen King Glory Purification Equipment, Krueger, Guangzhou Zicheng Purification Equipment Manufacturing, Bassaire, Nicotra, Fuji Electric Global, Huntair, M&W Zander, Suzhou Antai, Shenzhen Blue Sea Qingyun, Huntair, Zhongkechuangjie Purification Equipment, Qinxn, Pentagon Technologies, Laminar Flow Inc., Guangzhou Hengjing Purification Technology, Air System Components, and Suzhou Antai Air Technology.