Floating Docks Market Trades 2019 – Outlook 2025, Detail Research (2012-2019) & Industry Trends
Floating Docks Market report includes (6 Year Forecast 2019-2025)
Rising marine and offshore activities for both commercial and recreation purposes have surged demand for structures for anchoring between offshore and onshore. This includes floating decks, serving to boost the floating docks market. With exponential growth of marine industry, the floating docks market is likely to witness substantial gains.
A floating dock,floating pier or floating jetty is a platform or ramp supported by pontoons. It is usually joined to the shore with a gangway. The pier is usually held in place by vertical poles referred to as pilings, which are embedded in the seafloor or by anchored cables.
Frequently used in marinas, this type of pier maintains a fixed vertical relationship to watercraft secured to it, independent of tidal, river or lakeelevation.
The global Floating Docks market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on Floating Docks volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Floating Docks market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.
At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.
The following manufacturers are covered:
Candock
EZ Dock
Bellingham Marine
Accudock
Tommy Docks
Dock Edge
Bestmade Docks
Atlantic-Meeco
Marina Products & Equipment
Connect-A-Dock
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
Aluminum
PVC
Composite
Other
Segment by Application
Marine
River or Lake
Other
List of Tables and Figures
Figure Picture of Floating Docks
Table Global Floating Docks Production (K Units) Growth Rate Comparison by Types (2014-2025)
Figure Global Floating Docks Production Market Share by Types in 2018
Figure Aluminum Product Picture
Table Aluminum Major Manufacturers
Figure PVC Product Picture
Table PVC Major Manufacturers
Figure Composite Product Picture
Table Composite Major Manufacturers
