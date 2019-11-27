FOLDING BOXBOARD MARKET 2018 GLOBAL INDUSTRY – KEY PLAYERS ANALYSIS, SALES, SUPPLY, DEMAND AND FORECAST TO 2023
Folding boxboard, also referred to as FBB or by the DIN Standard 19303 codes of GC or UC, is a paperboard grade made up of multiple layers of chemical and mechanical pulp. This grade is made up of mechanical pulp in between two layers of chemical pulp. The top layer is of bleached chemical pulp with an optional pigment coating. This is a low-density material with high stiffness and has a slightly yellow colour, mainly on the inside. The major end uses of folding boxboard are health and beauty products, frozen, chilled and other foods, confectionaries, pharmaceuticals, graphical uses and cigarettes.
Scope of the Report:
This report focuses on the Folding Boxboard in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.
The pulp based segment is estimated to account for more than one-third of the revenue share of the material segment by the end of the year 2017 and is expected to lose in market share by 2025 over 2017.
Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers
International Paper
ITC
Kotkamills
Mayr-Melnhof Karton
Metsa Board
Mondi
Nippon Paper
SAPPI
Shandong Bohui Paper Industrial
Stora Enso
Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers
North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)
Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)
Market Segment by Type, covers
Pulp Based
Bleached Chemical
Recovered Paper
Others
Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into
Higher end and General Packaging
Healthcare
Cosmetics
Greeting Cards
Others
Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points
1 Market Overview
1.1 Folding Boxboard Introduction
1.2 Market Analysis by Type
1.2.1 Pulp Based
1.2.2 Bleached Chemical
1.2.3 Recovered Paper
1.2.4 Others
1.3 Market Analysis by Applications
1.3.1 Higher end and General Packaging
1.3.2 Healthcare
1.3.3 Cosmetics
1.3.4 Greeting Cards
1.3.5 Others
1.4 Market Analysis by Regions
1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
1.4.1.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)
1.4.1.2 Canada Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)
1.4.1.3 Mexico Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)
1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
1.4.2.1 Germany Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)
1.4.2.2 France Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)
1.4.2.3 UK Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)
1.4.2.4 Russia Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)
1.4.2.5 Italy Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)
1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
1.4.3.1 China Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)
1.4.3.2 Japan Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)
1.4.3.3 Korea Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)
1.4.3.4 India Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)
1.4.3.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)
1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa
1.4.4.1 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)
1.4.4.2 Egypt Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)
1.4.4.3 Saudi Arabia Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)
1.4.4.4 South Africa Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)
1.4.4.5 Nigeria Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)
1.5 Market Dynamics
1.5.1 Market Opportunities
1.5.2 Market Risk
1.5.3 Market Driving Force
2 Manufacturers Profiles
2.1 International Paper
2.1.1 Business Overview
2.1.2 Folding Boxboard Type and Applications
2.1.2.1 Product A
2.1.2.2 Product B
2.1.3 International Paper Folding Boxboard Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)
2.2 ITC
2.2.1 Business Overview
2.2.2 Folding Boxboard Type and Applications
2.2.2.1 Product A
2.2.2.2 Product B
2.2.3 ITC Folding Boxboard Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)
2.3 Kotkamills
2.3.1 Business Overview
2.3.2 Folding Boxboard Type and Applications
2.3.2.1 Product A
2.3.2.2 Product B
2.3.3 Kotkamills Folding Boxboard Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)
2.4 Mayr-Melnhof Karton
2.4.1 Business Overview
2.4.2 Folding Boxboard Type and Applications
2.4.2.1 Product A
2.4.2.2 Product B
2.4.3 Mayr-Melnhof Karton Folding Boxboard Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)
2.5 Metsa Board
2.5.1 Business Overview
2.5.2 Folding Boxboard Type and Applications
2.5.2.1 Product A
2.5.2.2 Product B
2.5.3 Metsa Board Folding Boxboard Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)
2.6 Mondi
2.6.1 Business Overview
2.6.2 Folding Boxboard Type and Applications
2.6.2.1 Product A
2.6.2.2 Product B
2.6.3 Mondi Folding Boxboard Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)
2.7 Nippon Paper
2.7.1 Business Overview
2.7.2 Folding Boxboard Type and Applications
2.7.2.1 Product A
2.7.2.2 Product B
2.7.3 Nippon Paper Folding Boxboard Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)
Continued…..
