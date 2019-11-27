Food Contact Paper Market Will Show Strong Growth Through 2028

Food or edibles, during processing, production, preparation, storing, serving and eventual consumption comes in contact with many articles and materials. These materials, which come in contact with food or other edibles are known as Food Contact Materials (FCMs). These materials are either in contact or intended to be brought in contact with the food without transferring their constituents into the food. Owing to their inertness, these materials do not influence the quality of food or adversely affect consumer’s health.

A lot of regulations are laid for free movement and safety of FCMs, for example, in EU there are laws which businesses must comply with. Similarly, other agencies like the Food and Environmental Hygiene Department in Hong Kong, Food Safety and Standards Authority of India in India and Food Standards Agency in U.K. are responsible for food safety in their respective countries. In the U.S., at the federal level, Food and Drug Administration publishes the food code while other agencies at state level have their own responsibilities.

Among many examples, a few are that of kitchenware or table ware, and eventual paper packaging materials used to package food items. In the recent years, there have been a lot of developments and improvements made related to food contact paper. Along with that, a lot of research and development is being done by the major players of the food contact paper market which is expected to help entice the adoption and sale of food contact paper and offer a positive outlook for the market in the years to come.

The major players operating in the food contact paper market are Anchor Packaging, Ball Corporation, Bischof + Klein, Sharp Packaging, Huntsman, DuPont, SGS SA, Intertek Group plc among others. The global food contact paper market has progressed owing to the compliance with regulations by food & beverage companies. Furthermore, the increasing awareness of consumers regarding the importance of food contact paper is also helping the market to grow. The North America region is expected to retain the leading position during the forecast period.

This is attributed to a large key industry players and early adoption in the region. The Western Europe region is also expected to follow North America region in terms of market size. The region is expected to be driven by the increased demand for fresh food and bakery products, with countries like U.K., and Germany contributing a bulk of the revenue. Other regions are expected to hold a fragment of the market share.

In the future, the global food contact paper market is expected to be driven by the growth in food and beverage packaging. The increasing urbanization and population growth is also expected to contribute substantially to the market’s growth. Despite the optimistic outlook for growth, there are many factors which might restrain the growth of the global food contact paper market over the forecast period. Food contact paper might require specialized machinery and process which might incur additional costs to businesses for retraining of employees.

Also, the penetration of food content packaging is quite low, which is expected to be a major factor hindering the market’s growth. In addition to that, the “green movement” is expected to slow down the market’s growth, as more and more bio-degradable packaging is encouraged. Moreover, with increasing technical innovation, new materials and technology are used to manufacture such packaging which is expected to spur the sales of food contact paper.