Food Delivery Market Latest Advancements And Industry Outlook 2019 To 2025

Retailfood deliveryis acourier servicein which a restaurant, store, or independent food delivery company delivers food to a customer. Customers can, depending on the delivery company, choose to pay online or in person, with cash or card. A flat rate delivery fee is often charged with what the customer has bought.

In 2018, the global Food Delivery market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Food Delivery status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Food Delivery development in United States, Europe and China.



The key players covered in this study

GrubHub

Blue Apron

DoorDash

HelloFresh

Takeaway.com

Deliveroo

Dahmakan

Delivery Hero

Dominos

Just Eat

Delivery.com

Foodler

OLO

Seamless

Yemeksepeti



Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Entrees

Sides

Drinks

Desserts

Grocery



Market segment by Application, split into

Under 25

25-34

35-44

45-54

55-64

Older

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America



The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Food Delivery status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Food Delivery development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

