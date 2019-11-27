Fruit Pomace Market Analysis and Value Forecast Snapshot by End-use Industry till 2026

The global fruit pomace market has gathered pace in its growth over the past few years owing to the huge demand from the food processing industry. Fruit pomace is a by-product which is usually generated during fruit processing. It contains important constituents such as anthocyanin and is also is rich in essential dietary fibers. Nowadays, choosing processed foods which have high nutritional content has become a primary requirement from consumers in order to stay healthy. Thus, the demand for fruit pomace is rising as they increase the nutritional value of foods to a great extent

Request For Report Brochure For Latest Industry Insights @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=57714

Global Fruit Pomace Market: Key Trends

Fruit pomace contains fruit peel, seeds, oil, pulp, and puree, which are basically waste matter in the fruit processing industry. Rising awareness for consuming healthy foods, growing demand for fruit pomace in animal feed for livestock, and increasing number of food and beverage industries are some key factors driving the global fruit pomace market. The incorporation of fruit pomace in various food and dairy products, food flavorings, and baking flour enhances nutritional composition such as carbohydrates, antioxidants, pectin, and minerals. An increasing trend of consumer expenditure on natural and organic food products over conventional foods is expected to fuel the global fruit pomace market.

For environmental benefits, fruit pomace finds extensive use in various food processing industries instead of simply being disposed as waste. For instance, utilizing fruit pomace such as grape seed oil in the production of wine not only benefits many beverage industries, but also helps in controlling environmental pollution which could be caused by the disposal of grape seeds. Fruit pomace is available in the form of pellets, paste, and powder which are hugely added in the processed foods in order to increase the nutritional content. Growing biofuel production and increasing number of cosmetics and personal care industries are projected to propel the global fruit pomace market.

Obtain Report Details @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/fruit-pomace-market.html

Global Fruit Pomace Market: Regional Outlook

Geographically, there is a possibility of North America to lead the global fruit pomace market as the region has seen rapid industrialization. Growing food and beverages manufacturer and increasing demand for healthy foods could also be responsible for fueling the global fruit pomace market in the region. Other prominent regions in the global fruit pomace market could be Europe, South America, Africa, and the Middle East.