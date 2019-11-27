Fry Dump Station Market: Rise In Millennial Population and Increase In Disposable Income In India and China Drives Demand

A fry dump station is an equipment that is used to keep fried food warm for a longer period of time. A fry dump station generally consists of two bulbs that are used to keep the fried food warm. Generally, a fry dump station contains a thermostatic control that is located below the frying area, which helps to keep the fried food warm for a longer duration.

Expansion of the hospitality and hotel industry across the world is boosting the number of hotels and resorts. Increase in the number of hotels and resorts is increasing the demand for fry dump stations across the world. As per the World Travel & Tourism Council (WTTC), the global travel & tourism industry expanded by 3.9% in 2018, which is higher than the global rate of economic growth of 3.2%.

Rise in travel & tourism across the world is boosting the construction of hotels and resorts, which subsequently is increasing the demand for fry dump stations across the world.Other than hotels and resorts, an increase in the number of foodservice establishments across the world is fueling the demand for fry dump stations across the world. Rise in the number of QSR (Quick Service Restaurants) across the world is propelling the demand for fry dump stations across the world. In developing countries, such as BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa), the demand for fry dump station is anticipated to rise more rapidly, as compared to that in witnessed in developed countries.

Based on product type, the global fry dump station market can be segmented into electric powered fry dump station and gas powered fry dump station. Based on end-use, the global fry dump station market can be bifurcated into commercial and residential. In terms of distribution channel, the global fry dump station can be split into online channel and offline channel.

In terms of region, the global fry dump station market can be divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America. North America is expected to be a prominent market for fry dump station during the forecast period. The U.S. is expected to account for a major share of the market in North America from 2019 to 2027, followed by Canada. The U.S. is a prominent market for QSR globally. Global QSR brands such as McDonald’s, Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC), and Subway, are based in the U.S. In the U.S., a rise in the number of QSRs is driving the demand for fry dump stations. Europe held a significant share of the global fry dump station market.