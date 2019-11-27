MarketReserchReports.biz has recently announced the addition of a market study “Full Body Scanner Market Comprehensive Analysis, Growth Forecast to 2028”

A full body scanner is a special device used toexpose objects, including weaponries and explosives that could be hidden under clothing on a person’s body. Full body scanners are generally used for security purposes. They work without making any sort of physical contact and without having to have clothes removed from human bodies. Full body scanners work on two distinct technologies – millimeter wave technology and backscatter X-ray technology. Depending on the type of technology being used, an operator can check a person’sbody through an alternate-wavelength image of the person’s naked body or through a cartoon-like picture of the person with an indicator screening the section where any doubtful items can be detected.

The millimeter wave technology is gaining popularity across the world as it is quick, does not require any kind of physical contact and does not require any person to strip search. Millimeter wave technology is mainly responsible for the equipment’s ability to see through the body. Full body scanners reflect radio waves of high frequency off the body and create an image which facilitates spotting objects hidden under the clothes or any other kind of cover.

Advanced imaging technologies are used by full body scanners, which are controlled using fixed computer systems. These systems transmit images to the desktops installed on user consoles. Full body scanners are supported by these user consoles.

Global Full Body Scanner Market: Drivers

Increasing safety concerns due to increasing threats from terrorists and anti-social elements is the main reason responsible for the growth of the global full body scanner market. That aside, a general rise in air passenger traffic also drives the need for global full body scanner market. Moreover, the fact that full body scanners considerably reduce the screening time is also driving the global full body scanner market. Additionally, increasing incidences of drug marketing across the world has made the use of scanners mandatory, thereby driving the global full body scanner market. Furthermore, technological advancements and airport infrastructural developments in countries, such as India and China, is also driving the global full body scanner market.

Global Full Body Scanner Market: Restraints

The global full body scanner market may be hampered by the growing health concerns among passengers. Also, privacy issues among passengers may restraint the global full body scanner market.

Global Full Body Scanner Market: Segmentation

The global full body scanner market is segmented on the basis of application, technology, and system.

On the basis of application, the global full body scanner market can be segmented into:

Transport Airport Train Stations

Infrastructure

On the basis of technology, the global full body scanner market can be segmented into:

Image Processing and Modelling

3D Body Scanners

On the basis of systems, the global full body scanner market can be segmented into:

Millimeter wave system

Backscatter system

Global Full Body Scanner Market: Regional outlook

Globally, the full-body scanner market is proposed to grow at a steady growth rate due to increasing adoption of this technology in several security facilities at airports, railway stations, and defense facilities. The 3D body scanner segment and transport segment is expected to show healthy growth in the global full body scanner market during the forecast period. It is expected that North America will lead the global full body scanner market during the forecast period. Asia Pacific, on the other hand, is expected to be an emerging market for global full body scanners due to increasing terror threats and security concerns. Moreover, given the mandatory government norms regarding the installation of full body scanners in Europe, the region is also expected to witness significant growth of global full body scanner market.

Global Full Body Scanner Market: Market participants

Some examples of the market participants identified across the value chain of the global full body scanner market are:

Brijot Imaging Systems, Inc.

Iscon Imaging, Inc.

L-3 Technologies, Inc.

Millivision Technologies

Nuctech Co Ltd.

Smith Group PLC

Tek84 Engineering Group LLC

Westminster International Ltd.

OD Security

Rapiscan Systems Limited

Adani Systems Inc.

Braun and Company Ltd

